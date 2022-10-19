Dallas Cowboys Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source Addresses Rumor

FRISCO - The truth about the Dallas Cowboys at defensive end? In a game of Musical Chairs, they have more EDGE rushers in the meeting room here at The Star than they have seats.

And that - not any actual phone calls, according to a league source - is why the name of Tarell Basham is suddenly being identified as a trade piece.

In fact, as of late Tuesday night, the Cowboys had not fielded any inquiries about the trade-block availability of Basham, who last year tied his career high in sacks (3.5) while logging six starts and playing in 17 games.

This year, a thigh injury caused Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - meaning this week, in time for the Cowboys to play host on Sunday. We've been told that Basham's thigh has healed to the point that he might be ready, but ...

Where does he fit?

Putting starting quarterback Dak Prescott back into the lineup with his surgically repaired thumb healed, as is the plan this week, is an easy call; Cooper Rush is 4-1 as a starter, but he's not Prescott. In the case of the Dallas defensive ends group, DeMarcus Lawrence (three sacks) and Dorance Armstrong (five sacks) are not going to be moved out as starters, vet Dante Fowler (three sacks), Chauncey Golston (one sack) and rookie Sam Williams are keepers, and even reserve vet Carlos Watkins is available there for this "pissed-off'' (after losing in Philly) unit.

Oh, and of course "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons (six sacks) sometimes takes a chair in that room as well.

ESPN is suggesting loosely that the Cowboys - who pinpointed Basham as a Jets free agent in 2021 - are "willing to part with'' him, and if that happens, we will report it. But Dallas has a habit of wanting to collect pass-rushers, and of valuing them. And if another NFL team ever does call ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline? We bet the Cowboys' response will inform that team just how true that is.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!