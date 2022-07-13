Sources: Cowboys Free Agency Tryouts Include Ex Giants LB
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys recently staged a workout here inside The Star for "street free agents,'' with what sources tell CowboysSI.com was a quartet of prospects - two wide receivers and two linebackers.
A most notable participant: USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, the former TCU wide receiver. Joining him on that side of the ball was Maurice Alexander.
And on defense: In addition to our previously reported workout for University of Texas product Malik Jefferson, lineebacker T.J. Brunson from South Carolina was also given a look.
Brunson (6-1, 230) was named a team captain for his last two years in college before the Giants selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in five games as a rookie, missed the 2021 season due to a torn ACL injury suffered in the year's first preseason game, and was released this summer.
Jefferson was not immediately signed, as Dallas opted instead to add linebacker ........ (Read more here).
Turpin, 25, finished the 10-game USFL season leading the league in receiving yards (540) and yards after catch (316) ... and he did that while catching just 53 passes.
Alexander (5-11, 180) also has return skill. He played QB at Florida International, but the 25-year-old led the USFL with 707 kickoff return yards (31.5 per return). His 12.6 yards average yards per punt return was also a help to the Stars.
