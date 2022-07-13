Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Dallas Gives Tryout to USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to work to improve their wide receivers room, the latest effort featuring a former standout wide receiver for TCU who just became the USFL MVP.
The standout is KaVontae Turpin, who was here inside The Star late last week for a tryout session.
Any knock on Turpin the football player is all about his size - or lack thereof. At 5-9 and 155 pounds, he is anything but the prototype ... especially in a CeeDee Lamb-led Dallas wideouts room full of big bodies.
But there might always be room for somebody this shifty, and at the USFL level, this productive.
Turpin, 25, finished the 10-game USFL season leading the league in receiving yards (540) and yards after catch (316) ... and he did that while catching just 53 passes.
The USFL receptions leader was Lance Lenoir - another guy with a Cowboys background - who caught 88 balls.
Turpin also added 129 rushing yards and six all-purpose touchdowns for the New Jersey Generals, who sported a league-best 9-1 record.
Turpin’s time at TCU was cut short three years back due to a domestic violence issue, and the USFL offered him his first chance back on the field since 2019.
Does dominating in the USFL mean a Cowboys signing? It did once upon a time, for a guy named Herschel Walker, the last USFL MVP, back in 1985.
