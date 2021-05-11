Tim Tebow's NFL Return: What's Next? Tony Romo Back With Dallas Cowboys?

Bottom line: Tony Romo returning to the Dallas Cowboys is less nonsensical than the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Tim Tebow.

FRISCO - He’s only 41. Made a Pro Bowl as recently as 2014. Flamed out professionally in another sport. And, sure enough, is eternally chummy with the personnel head honcho.

We could dive into the travesty of the transaction as a gimmick, a transparent public relations stunt, a perverted case of next-to-nepotism and a nauseating example of white privilege. Guilty, guilty, guilty and some more guilty. Or we could simply dissect it from a football sense. ...

Where it is complete and utter nonsense.

In fact, it should be insulting to Jaguars players, NFL fans and anyone who clings to the America value of hard work being rewarded. Tebow back in the NFL has nothing to do with what he can do, and everything to do with who he knows.

Tweeted former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant: So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple…no hate but you got to be kidding me

First and foremost, Tebow was a flop in the NFL. Drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010, he started only 14 regular-season games before being traded to the New York Jets. He was released after one season, then subsequently cut by the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles during training camps in 2013 and 2015.

The end.

Worse, he is reportedly switching to tight end, a position he has never played. He also will be 34 in August, making him the NFL’s oldest tight end to have never caught a pass. With the Jets he had one ball throw to – er, at – him, but didn’t turn around in time and quarterback Mark Sanchez’s on-target throw embarrassingly caromed off Tebow’s helmet.

Also, small detail, but has Tebow ever blocked?

In Jacksonville, Urban Meyer has four tight ends on the roster including a rookie from Ohio State (Luke Farrell) he just drafted in the fifth round. If Tebow beats out any of those players after a nine-year hiatus and a position switch, it’ll be a stinging indictment of the Jaguars’ talent evaluators.

Or …

Maybe Meyer simply adores Tebow, who won two national championships and a Heisman Trophy under him at Florida. Perhaps the move is merely for Tebow to be a validating voice for a new head coach and a mentor for No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

Fine. Then hire Tebow as a special assistant. Name him director of role modeling. Even anoint him team chaplain if you must. But to pretend this is about making your football team better is preposterous.

It’s the worst, zaniest throwback idea since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their “Bennifer” relationship 17 years after canceling their engagement. Tebow hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2012, better known as the season a Washington QB named Robert Griffin III won Rookie of the Year, Joe Flacco was Super Bowl MVP and Lawrence was a sixth-grader.

If re-booting Tebow is a good idea, you might as well hire your ex-wife as your babysitter, buy back your old car and repurpose it an Airbnb and turn that useless 3D TV into a bath tub.

Or if you’re Jerry Jones, sure, fabricate room for Romo. As a … holder? (No, wait, scratch that.)

Tebow failed trying to play baseball with the New York Mets; Romo’s pro golf career has yet to gain traction. Both were TV analysts. Tebow dabbled on ESPN and SEC network; Romo’s still got a lucrative gig at CBS, as well as being paid handsomely as pitch man for Skechers, Corona, ad infinitum.

But Jones will always have a special place for Romo in his heart. Using Jacksonville’s blueprint, why not also on his roster?

Even playing out of position, the Cowboys’ all-time leading passer would be more of an asset than Tebow. But why stop there? Let’s go back to 2012 and snag DeMarco Murray, Anthony Spencer and Bryant. While we’re at it, putting Dan Bailey at safety, Miles Austin at nose tackle and DeMarcus Ware at kicker makes as much sense as converting Tebow to tight end.

If news of Tebow getting handed another job in the NFL gave you acid reflux, you’re not alone. It’s an unwarranted move right out of the “Good Ol’ Boys Club” manual that whitewashes work ethic, determination and chasing your dreams. Just have friends in high places. Apparently, that’s all you need.

First-time, 34-year-old tight ends should be reserved for Disney movies and the XFL. Because Tebow isn’t good enough, the NFL needs to be better.

Lest we call No. 9. And make him wear No. 99.

