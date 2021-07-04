Top NFL RBs: Where's Maurice Jones-Drew Rank Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott?

We all love lists, especially this time of the NFL offseason when there is little else to talk about. It's after OTAs and before training camp.

Maurice Jones-Drew, former NFL running back and current NFL.com analyst, ranked the NFL running backs entering 2021 based on teams, and who is presumed to be the starter. In situations where a team operates on running back by committee, he chose the player who he thinks will have the most production in 2021.

The running back crop seems deeper than normal for 2021, with some big names going deep into the list.

READ MORE: Cowboys Fireworks: 245 Reasons To Celebrate Sports Fourth Of July

Where did Dallas Cowboys' running back Ezekiel Elliott find his name on the list?

Jones-Drew says Elliott is the No. 6 back entering 2021:

2020 stats: 15 games | 244 att | 979 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 6 rush TDs | 52 rec | 338 rec yds | 2 rec TDs

"The Cowboys had all sorts of issues last season from a porous defense to Dak Prescott's season-ending injury to more injuries wiping out the once-dominant offensive line. And it showed in Ezekiel Elliott's performance. The two-time rushing champ averaged a career-low 4.0 yards per carry in 2020 and shared touches with RB2 Tony Pollard. That's why this season feels like a make-or-break year for Zeke. ...

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has given his vote of confidence for Elliott in 2021, referencing Elliott's conditioning this offseason.

LISTEN: Cowboys Defense: Who Is The Weakest Link?

As Jones-Drew points out, this could be a make-or-break season for Elliott, coming off his worst year as a pro in 2020.

Regarding the Cowboys' NFC East rivals, the list shows Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders at No. 27, Washington Football Team's Antonio Gibson at No. 20, and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants at No. 7, just behind Elliott. That means Elliott is the top running back in the NFC East according to Jones-Drew.

The top-3 running backs going into 2021 according to Jones-Drew are New Orleans' Alvin Kamara at No. 3, Carolina's Christian McCaffrey at No. 2, and Tennesse's Derrick Henry at No. 1.

CONTINUE READING: Dak Backup: Why Cowboys Need To Trade For Bears QB Nick Foles