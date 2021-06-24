Will Ezekiel Elliott Be ‘The Dallas Cowboys Disappointment’?

With Zeke’s production down last season and the huge contract hit for 2021, he has the potential to carry a negative label. - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - The NFL has always been a results-oriented league, and that is also true of its teams and it’s players. Especially when expectations are so high.

This fact puts Zeke in the spotlight.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

Ezekiel Elliott had a disappointing season in 2020, and the same can be said of the entire Dallas Cowboys club. Elliott failed to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark for only the second time in his career and averaged just 4.0 yards per carry, also a career-low.

Bleacher Report gave their list of one player on every NFL team who could disappoint in 2021, and on their list, Ezekiel Elliott was that player for the Dallas Cowboys.

Their reasoning is based somewhat on his cap hit for 2021:

“The bad news is that Elliot has endured a lot of wear and tear as a pro. He has carried the ball 1,413 times in five seasons while catching 241 passes. He's also led the league in rushing attempts twice. The reality is that Elliott's 2020 performance—with and without Prescott—is likely an accurate indication of where he is in his career.

Elliott can still be an above-average running back. However, above-average doesn't quite justify the $13.7 million cap hit he's scheduled to carry in 2021.”

Zeke’s performance on the field has admittedly declined over the past couple of seasons, but is that where he is professionally or can he have a bounce-back season? Let’s Discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast T-Shirt!