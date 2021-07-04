Here's Why Cowboys Were Fined $150K

Dallas is one of three teams slapped with fines over the violation of OTA rules set forth by the league’s collective bargaining agreement. And now we know more about what the Cowboys did wrong.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was very vocal about the team’s work as it concluded its recent minicamp and OTAs, pleased over how much was accomplished.

Maybe, in the eyes of the NFL, too much was accomplished.

Dallas is one of three teams that on Thursday were slapped with fines over the violation of OTA rules set forth by the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

The NFL responded with fines for the trio of clubs and their head coaches, with Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers joining the Cowboys in being punished.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports on that it has obtained a letter that details the infractions: “live contact violations.”

The letter, sent by the league to the team, reportedly “details video of a May 27 practice that shows ‘the intensity and tempo of the club’s interior line play and pass coverage during 11-on-11 drills were at a level where players were clearly engaged in physical contests’.”

Further, the letter states, “excessive contact between defensive backs and wide receivers” and also between offensive and defensive linemen “resulted in players being taken to the ground,” something that is not permitted under CBA rules.

READ MORE: Cowboys Best Rookie: Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph Or ...?

READ MORE: WATCH - QB Dak Prescott Gift Makes Him Baseball Fave

The NFL findings and fines involved three clubs: Jacksonville drew the biggest fine at $200,000, while San Francisco and Dallas were each fined $100,000.

Additionally, McCarthy and the other two involved bosses, new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan, were fined. Meyer was docked $100,000 for his team’s violations, and McCarthy and Shanahan each received $50,000 penalties.

The three involved teams will also have to forfeit an amount of off-season workout days next spring. The Cowboys will apparently lose a week of work time.

Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team also received punishment from the NFL for its front-office sexual harassment issue, with the team paying a $10 million fine and owner Dan Snyder temporarily stepping aside as his wife Tanya serves as the CEO of the WFT.

READ MORE: Cowboys Fans Speak Out On Coach McCarthy's 'Hot Seat'

READ MORE: Dak's 'Very, Very Special Prediction'