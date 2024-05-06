Three NFL Comparisons for Cooper Beebe
When it comes to finding new comparisons for Dallas Cowboys’ center, Cooper Beebe, the task isn’t easy. Why? Because Beebe’s massive size sets him apart from the typical NFL centers. The average NFL center weighs 303lbs. Beebe checks in at a solid 322 pounds. His size alone makes him an outlier in a position group where agility and finesse often take precedence over sheer bulk. Nevertheless, let’s explore some comparisons for Cooper Beebe.
High-End Comparison: Andre Gurode
Andre Gurode, a former Dallas Cowboys center, was a dominant player during his NFL career. Like Beebe, Gurode possessed exceptional strength and size.
Gurode stood at 6’4" and weighed around 318 pounds while Beebe’s has an imposing 6’3", 322-pound frame. Both players use their enormous size to overpower and dominate in the running game. Gurode, like Beebe, could play multiple positions along the offensive line.
Gurode earned five Pro Bowl selections and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro. Beebe’s back-to-back Big 12 Lineman of the Year awards and All-American honors hint at a similar trajectory. This is a high-end comparison, but it isn't out of reach for Beebe to become a player similar to Gurode.
Realistic Comparison: Quinn Meinerz
Denver Broncos' Quinn Meinerz has a lot of similarities with Beebe. Meinerz is a guard in the NFL, but many teams had him projected as a center prospect coming out of the draft. Here’s why this comparison is fair.
Meinerz, a third-round pick just like Beebe, defied expectations by quickly establishing himself as one of the best guards in the NFL. Meinerz and Beebe both have aggressive play styles and are always seeking to pancake anyone that gets in their way. Both players thrive on physicality and intensity. Expect Beebe to make a similar impact in the Cowboys’ ground game as Meinerz does for the Broncos.
Low-End Comparison: BJ Finney
BJ Finney, while not a household name, carved out a respectable career as an interior offensive lineman in the NFL. He provided depth across multiple positions and was a versatile chess piece. While not a star, he was dependable when called upon. Finney’s contributions often went unnoticed, but he has a solid NFL career. Finney’s blue-collar work ethic aligns with Beebe’s approach. Both players grind it out in the trenches without seeking the spotlight.