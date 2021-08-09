Cowboys Podcast: Toe-to-Toe and Fist-to-Fist With Rams

One benefit the Dallas Cowboys enjoy by holding training camp in Oxnard is the proximity with other Southern California teams.

The team has not had this luxury for long, as the Los Angeles area went from hosting zero teams in 2015 to two teams in 2017.

This allowed a joint practice between the Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams over the weekend.

The Rams are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC this season led by former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

Getting reps against arguably one of the best defensive tackles on the planet is not something one should take lightly, and Cowboys interior lineman Connor Williams took advantage of the rare opportunity.

It's safe to say things got a little chippy between the two.

Second-year wideout CeeDee Lamb also got the chance to challenge All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on some reps. The Cowboy even won a couple of their one-on-one battles.

While the Rams and Cowboys don't meet during the regular season, perhaps this weekend's practice could set the stage for an intriguing playoff matchup between the two.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the weekend's joint practices with the Rams in-depth.

The pair also talks about the observations made with rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and veteran cornerback Maurice Canady, who is playing his first season with the team after opting out of last season due to COVID-19.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

