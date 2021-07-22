Cowboys Camp Day 1: Dak Good, PUP List Isn't

Training camp is officially under way for the Dallas Cowboys!

The team started practicing Thursday at their training camp home in Oxnard. But not everyone the team needs to succeed was on the field.

Six Cowboys are starting training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The list includes defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (knee), kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), rookie defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and Pro Bowl players Amari Cooper (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (back).

While the team is facing injuries with important players on both sides of the ball, there are players making a return who had their 2020 seasons cut short.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and tight end Blake Jarwin are back at practice after brutal injuries last season. Defensive end Randy Gregory is also practicing, making his return after being suspended in 2020. Cornerback Maurice Canady is also back at practice after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

