Locked on Cowboys: Dalton Vs. Gilbert, Tanking Vs. Not

FRISCO - The NFL bye week - a time to assess.

The 2020 Dallas Cowboys - a lot to assess.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool do a great deal of Dallas assessment, on the one hand digging into a relatively macro issue, and on the other hand digging into a micro one.

As the guys answer your Twitter questions, they find themselves up to here with a micro: Whether Garrett Gilbert should play over Andy Dalton once the Cowboys resume play next week at the Minnesota Vikings.

READ MORE: Gilbert Was Good, But Cowboys' Dalton Still No. 1 QB

READ MORE: 'It'd Be Crazy' For Cowboys To Draft QB With Dak Here - Jerry

We know the Cowboys' decision; see above. But ... Is Dalton automatically better? Are there reasons emerging from the near-success in the loss to the Steelers, why Gilbert should keep the job?

And the macro: Why the Dallas Cowboys should consider tanking for a top-three pick.

READ MORE: Steelers 24, Cowboys 19 - Dallas Jumps To No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft Order

READ MORE: Cowboys Claim Young Pass-Rusher Via Waivers

The Cowboys can use this bye week to heal some wounds, physically and otherwise, and can use the time as a self-evaluation period as well. (Though the COVID issue has ruined some of their normal get-together plans.) And we can do the same - not the "wounds'' part, but the "evaluation'' part. Join us inside as we do just that, and thanks for reading and listening!