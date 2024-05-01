Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection: an early look at who will make it
After a sad start to the first wave of free agency the Dallas Cowboys have made significant changes through the draft and post draft free agent signings. Here is my early prediction on who will make the 53-man roster at the start of next season. This is subject to change due to off-season injuries that place players on the PUP or IR-list giving the Cowboys flexibility when forming their roster.
Quarterback (3)
QB1 - Dak Prescott (4)
QB2 - Cooper Rush (10)
QB3 - Trey Lance (15 - Emergency QB)
Running Back/Fullback (4)
RB1 - Ezekiel Elliott (21)
RB2 - Rico Dowdle (23)
RB3 - Deuce Vaughn (42)
FB - Hunter Luepke (40)
Tight End (3)
TE1 - Jake Ferguson (87)
TE2 - Luke Schoonmaker (86)
TE3 - Brevyn Spann-Ford (UDFA Rookie)
Wide Receiver (5)
WR1 - CeeDee Lamb (88)
WR2 - Brandin Cooks (3)
WR3 - Jalen Tolbert (1)
WR4 - Kavontae Turpin (9)
WR5 - Ryan Flournoy (Rookie)
Left Tackle (2)
LT1 - Tyler Guyton (60 - Rookie)
LT2 - Asim Richards (76)
Right Tackle (3)
RT1 - Terrance Steele (78)
RT2 - Matt Waletzko (79)
RT3 - Andrew Thomas (Rookie)
Right Guard (1)
RG1 - Zack Martin (70)
Left Guard (2)
LG1 - Tyler Smith (73)
LG2 - T.J. Bass (66)
Center (2)
C1 - Cooper Beebe (Rookie)
C2 - Brock Hoffman (67)
Left Defensive End/Edge (3)
LE1 - Demarcus Lawrence (90)
LE2 - Marshawn Kneeland (Rookie)
LE3 - Viliami Fehoko (93)
3-Tech Defensive Tackles (3)
DT1 - Osa Odighizuwa (97)
DT2 - Chauncey Golston (99)
DT3 - Denzel Daxon (UDFA Rookie)
Nose Tackle (2)
NT1 - Mazi Smith (58)
NT2 - Justin Rogers (Rookie)
Right Defensive End/Edge (2)
RE1 - Micah Parsons (11)
RE2 - Sam Williams (54)
Middle Linebacker (1)
MLB1 - Eric Kendricks (50)
Weakside Linebacker (2)
WLB1 - DeMarvion Overshown (13)
WLB2 - Marist Liufau (Rookie)
Strong-side Linebacker (2)
SLB1 - Damone Clark (33)
SLB2 - Damien Wilson
Cornerback (6)
CB1 - Trevon Diggs (7)
CB2 - Daron Bland (26)
CB3 - Jourdon Lewis (2)
CB4 - Caelen Carson (Rookie)
CB5 - Eric Scott Jr. (37)
CB 6 - C.J. Goodwin (29)
Strong Safety (3)
SS1 - Donovan Wilson (6)
SS2 - Markquese Bell (14)
SS3 - Israel Mukuamu (24)
Free Safety (1)
FS1 - Malik Hooker (28)
Special Teams (3)
K1 - Brandon Aubrey (17)
P1 - Bryan Anger (5)
LS - Trent Sieg (44)
Players Who Just Missed The Roster
RB - Malik Davis
RB - Nathaniel Peat
WR - Jalen Brooks
SS - Juanyeh Thomas
TE - Peyton Hendershoot
DE - Tryus Wheat
OT - Josh Ball
OT - Chuma Edoga
In this prediction the Cowboys have 14 new players joining their 53-man roster. This is an early prediction and the roster could very well change if somebody goes down with an injury. If and when a player is put on the IR or PUP list expect one of the players who just missed the roster to take their place.