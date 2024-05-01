Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection: an early look at who will make it

The Cowboys early 53-man roster projections. Subject to change with off-season injuries and new signings.

Koby Skillern

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

After a sad start to the first wave of free agency the Dallas Cowboys have made significant changes through the draft and post draft free agent signings. Here is my early prediction on who will make the 53-man roster at the start of next season. This is subject to change due to off-season injuries that place players on the PUP or IR-list giving the Cowboys flexibility when forming their roster.

Quarterback (3)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

QB1 - Dak Prescott (4)

QB2 - Cooper Rush (10)

QB3 - Trey Lance (15 - Emergency QB)

Running Back/Fullback (4)

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

RB1 - Ezekiel Elliott (21)

RB2 - Rico Dowdle (23)

RB3 - Deuce Vaughn (42)

FB - Hunter Luepke (40)

Tight End (3)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

TE1 - Jake Ferguson (87)

TE2 - Luke Schoonmaker (86)

TE3 - Brevyn Spann-Ford (UDFA Rookie)

Wide Receiver (5)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

WR1 - CeeDee Lamb (88)

WR2 - Brandin Cooks (3)

WR3 - Jalen Tolbert (1)

WR4 - Kavontae Turpin (9)

WR5 - Ryan Flournoy (Rookie)

Left Tackle (2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LT1 - Tyler Guyton (60 - Rookie)

LT2 - Asim Richards (76)

Right Tackle (3)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

RT1 - Terrance Steele (78)

RT2 - Matt Waletzko (79)

RT3 - Andrew Thomas (Rookie)

Right Guard (1)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

RG1 - Zack Martin (70)

Left Guard (2)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

LG1 - Tyler Smith (73)

LG2 - T.J. Bass (66)

Center (2)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

C1 - Cooper Beebe (Rookie)

C2 - Brock Hoffman (67)

Left Defensive End/Edge (3)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LE1 - Demarcus Lawrence (90)

LE2 - Marshawn Kneeland (Rookie)

LE3 - Viliami Fehoko (93)

3-Tech Defensive Tackles (3)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

DT1 - Osa Odighizuwa (97)

DT2 - Chauncey Golston (99)

DT3 - Denzel Daxon (UDFA Rookie)

Nose Tackle (2)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

NT1 - Mazi Smith (58)

NT2 - Justin Rogers (Rookie)

Right Defensive End/Edge (2)

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY

RE1 - Micah Parsons (11)

RE2 - Sam Williams (54)

Middle Linebacker (1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MLB1 - Eric Kendricks (50)

Weakside Linebacker (2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WLB1 - DeMarvion Overshown (13)

WLB2 - Marist Liufau (Rookie)

Strong-side Linebacker (2)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

SLB1 - Damone Clark (33)

SLB2 - Damien Wilson

Cornerback (6)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CB1 - Trevon Diggs (7)

CB2 - Daron Bland (26)

CB3 - Jourdon Lewis (2)

CB4 - Caelen Carson (Rookie)

CB5 - Eric Scott Jr. (37)

CB 6 - C.J. Goodwin (29)

Strong Safety (3)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

SS1 - Donovan Wilson (6)

SS2 - Markquese Bell (14)

SS3 - Israel Mukuamu (24)

Free Safety (1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FS1 - Malik Hooker (28)

Special Teams (3)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

K1 - Brandon Aubrey (17)

P1 - Bryan Anger (5)

LS - Trent Sieg (44)

Players Who Just Missed The Roster

RB - Malik Davis

RB - Nathaniel Peat

WR - Jalen Brooks

SS - Juanyeh Thomas

TE - Peyton Hendershoot

DE - Tryus Wheat

OT - Josh Ball

OT - Chuma Edoga

In this prediction the Cowboys have 14 new players joining their 53-man roster. This is an early prediction and the roster could very well change if somebody goes down with an injury. If and when a player is put on the IR or PUP list expect one of the players who just missed the roster to take their place.

Koby Skillern

KOBY SKILLERN