Coaches Sound Off on Chop's First Training Camp
Chop Robinson has shown up regularly in videos that have surfaced of Miami Dolphins training camp practices, flashing the kind of burst that made him the 21st overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
While he's still learning, as it the case for practically every rookie and actually most veterans as well, the early returns have been very encouraging.
His coaches' comments before practice Friday didn't hurt, either.
"As advertised," defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. "He's still a young player, still trying to learn some of the finer techniques and fundamentals of the game, but you see his athleticism and his skill set. And what I love most about the kid is just his intent when he comes to work.
"He's quiet, he's not one of those rookies that are out talking all this stuff and then not backing up on the field. You can see him just contemplating every single thing that's being given to him and trying to see what bits and pieces he can take from people to use with his game."
ROBINSON SHOWING THE RIGHT MIND-SET
Being coachable is a great trait for any rookie to possess, and Robinson combines it with that freaking physical ability.
"He's doing great," outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow said. "He's a rookie who is taking advantage of every opportunity. The thing I think I'm most impressed about him is just his approach. He attacks each and every day. When he came back for camp, I thought he was really well versed in the playbook. And that's a question you always have about rookies. When they come here, they do a good job and then they leave, how are they going to come back? And he came back in the right mindset, ready to attack. And he's improving each and every day. I think it's great having those vets in the room with all the rookies. It's just another set of eyes, another chance for those guys to coach them and really help them grow."
How much of an impact Robinson can make for the Dolphins won't be known for a while, but any contribution would be significant given the question marks the team has at the position with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and even Cameron Goode.
And those contributions don't necessarily have to come in the form of sacks, either. Robinson has made several plays in camp where he's shot through the line to meet a running back just as he gets a pitch and there also are ways he can affect the quarterback with pressure.
"Listen, we like guys who get around the quarterback," Crow said. "And sometimes even in this league, you might have a great rush, you might have a great get off, all the right things, and it just doesn't turn out to be a sack. I mean, they're hard to get. And so when we get guys that work together and get around the quarterback, good things will happen."