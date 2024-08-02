Phillips Impressing Without Practicing
Jaelan Phillips has yet to take part in a Miami Dolphins practice this year, but he's still finding ways to impress his coaches.
The fourth-year outside linebacker is putting in the world — and then some — in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, both on the field and in the meeting rooms, doing everything in his power to hit the ground running once he's cleared to start practicing.
"Yeah, the dude's hungry," new outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow said before practice Friday. "He's extremely hungry and he's doing things the right way as he starts to work back from his injury. And we're trying to give him everything we can to help him do that. Because he wants to play and he wants to be back on the field just like every player. But in the meetings, he's locked in, he's focused. When it's time to work, it's time to work. And like I said, the dude is just hungry. He wants it just as bad as anyone I've ever been around. And that's what his mindset is."
Phillips has been on PUP for all of training camp so far, and it remains to be seen exactly when he'll be activated and start practicing.
If the Dolphins get to the roster cutdown day without having activated Phillips, then he'd have to sit out the first four games of the regular season.
Right now there's reason to be optimistic that won't happen, but if it does, it certainly won't be because Phillips isn't doing his part.
PHILLIPS IMPRESSES WITH SPEED
First-year defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver got a big smile on his face when he was asked Friday morning what he's learned about Phillips in the time he's been around him, despite Phillips not having practiced yet.
In his answer, Weaver provided a nugget about Phillips' running that was major cause for optimism.
"I've learned that he is an absolute freak," Weaver said. "He is a specimen of a human being. He is a phenomenal person. And he is chomping at the bit to get out there on the field and play. So super excited. Mike showed a clip today of just how fast he was running in his rehab program. So let's just say we got excited seeing those numbers."
And just how fast was Phillips running?
Weaver's reply: "Faster than I've ever seen a dude that big run, let's say that."
Of course, the nature of Phillips' position requires more initial quickness — the get-off, if you will — than long-range speed, but knowing Phillips' overall athleticism, one would think that you wouldn 't far behind.
And it just might turn out that Phillips gets back to being the old Jaelan Phillips faster than expected.
What we do know is that he'll continue to do everything to give himself the best possible chance.
"Yeah, we're trying to do as much as we can to simulate what we see on the field without being on the field," Crow said. "And he's been extremely locked in, like I said, from day one, his understanding of the playbook and just what we're asking him to do, you feel like you have conversations with him.
"He's been through 10 practices just because of how well he's been locked in. He's also seeing it through other people's eyes when he's not out there. So just an incredible leader, and he's trying to find ways to get himself ready without stepping foot on the field yet."