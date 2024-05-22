Could Eazy-E Become X Factor for Dolphins Offense?
The Miami Dolphins brought in a lot of new faces for their wide receiver corps this offseason, but the group of incumbents also includes one guy who might as well be a newcomer.
And while it's easy to forget about Erik Ezukanma after the arrivals of high-profile veteran Odell Beckham Jr. and draft picks Malik Washington and Tahj Washington, let's not forget the intriguing potential that Ezukanma flashed last season before he was sidelined by a neck injury.
While it was only a May practice with most of the team's front-line players absent, Ezukanma stood out among the wide receivers at the OTA open to the media Tuesday.
It almost as though he was serving a reminder not to dismiss him when it comes to projected the wide receivers who not only could be on the 53-man roster but those who could contribute.
"I feel like I'm a baller," Ezukanma said after the OTA on Tuesday. "So honestly, like, bringing in guys to help with the depth, but overall, when training camp comes, that's when you make the team."
The Dolphins clearly are going to have to make some tough decisions at wide receiver when it comes time to get to the 53-man roster, though Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Beckham clearly will make the team.
Beyond those two, it could be a free-for-all among returning veterans Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft, the two rookie draft picks, and Ezukanma.
EZUKANMA'S FRUSTRATING 2023 SEASON
Ezukanma is back after missing all but two games last season because of a neck injury he admits had him wondering about his NFL future for a bit.
Ezukanma said he was medically cleared before the end of the 2023 season and says he's now completely healthy.
"Everybody goes through their adversities," he said. "And all those things that I feel like ... we're here now and I'm ready to go."
Before he was sidelined last year with an injury that head coach Mike McDaniel said dated back to his college days at Texas Tech, Ezukanma had been used last summer in somewhat of a Deebo Samuel role for the Dolphins.
In his two 2023 games, he had only one reception, but had five rushing attempts for 22 yards and a touchdown. And that followed two impressive runs in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, including a 39-yard gain off a jet sweep.
Ezukanma naturally would love nothing more than to get more of those kind of opportunities in 2024, and it could be yet another way for the Dolphins offense to attack defenses.
"I feel like with the ball in my hands, that's where I'm most lethal," Ezukanma said. "I feel like I'm an all-around player, so ... versatile. Being in the backfield, getting tosses, going downfield, deep shots over the middle, wherever you need me, I can do that."
RELATED STORIES
-- Open Dolphins OTA Observations
-- McDaniel Talks Tua Participation, Weight Loss