Long Earns Recognition for Offseason Work
The Miami Dolphins kicked off their OTAs on Monday, and with it came the honor of wearing the orange jersey for practice.
And, as the team announced through its social media account, the distinction for this first practice belonged to linebacker David Long Jr.
As head coach Mike McDaniel explained last August, the orange jersey is "really a reflection of what our team wants and that person's effort that day."
Given that Monday was the first OTA, it's safe to conclude that Long was recognized for his body of work since the start of the offseason program April 15.
Along with wearing the orange jersey, the player also is in charge of the musical selections that are played during practice.
The Dolphins have a total of six OTAs (Organized Team Activities) over the next two weeks, with the rest coming Tuesday, Thursday, and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of next week. That will be followed by the mandatory minicamp June 4-6, which will conclude the offseason program for the Dolphins.
LONG READY FOR BIG YEAR
Long is sporting a new number as he heads into his second season with the Dolphins, having switched from the 51 he wore last season to the number he wore at West Virginia after 11 became available following the departure of Cedrick Wilson Jr. to the New Orleans Saints.
Long has a new linebacker partner this season with Jordyn Brooks replacing Jerome Baker in what essentially became a swap between the Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks.
In his first season with the Dolphins, Long had a career-high and team-best 113 tackles, including nine tackles for loss.