Dolphins Make Big Addition on the D-Line
The Miami Dolphins have made another move to upgrade their roster, and this was a big one — literally and figuratively.
The team will be signing veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, the 6-foot-8 former University of Miami standout, according to NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Campbell will be joining the Dolphins after playing for five teams in his first 16 NFL seasons, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons. Campbell played his first nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after being a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, followed by three seasons each with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens.
During his final two seasons with the Ravens, Campbell worked under new Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who was the team's defensive line coach (he added assistant head coach duties in 2022).
Beyond his familiarity with Weaver and his obvious experience, Campbell also brings great leadership to the Dolphins defense.
Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowl selection who was selected to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team and was the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2019.
Campbell will turn 38 on Sept. 1, but in his one season with the Falcons, he showed he still had plenty of good football left as he finished with 6.5 sacks, his highest total since 2019.
WHERE CAMPBELL FITS ON DEFENSE
The addition of Campbell fills one of the remaining needs on defense for the Dolphins, a complementary piece on the defensive line to go along with Zach Sieler.
The Dolphins signed a large number of defensive tackles in the offseason in the hopes of making up for the departure of Christian Wilkins, but Campbell is the one potential impact player who's come on board.
He's also got the versatility to line up just about everywhere on the defensive line, giving Weaver more options up front.
Campbell is the second veteran to join the Dolphins defense this week, following safety Marcus Maye.