Dolphins-Patriots Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to end their three-game losing streak when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins, coming off a 31-12 loss against the Tennessee Titans, are back on the road for their final game before they get to their one bye of the 2024 season. The Dolphins swept the season series against the Patriots last season, winning 24-17 at Gillette Stadium and 31-17 at Hard Rock Stadium.
New England will enter the game with a 1-3 record and also on a three-game losing streak following their season-opening road victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this Week 5 matchup.
CAN THE OFFENSE COME TO LIFE?
The Dolphins surprisingly will enter the game as the lowest-scoring team in the NFL, and their combined 25 points during their current losing streak is their lowest output for a three-game stretch since the start of the 2019 season when the Dolphins were rebuilding or tanking (depending on which version you choose). Tyler Huntley will make his second start at quarterback and the offense also should benefit from the return of Terron Armstead and Raheem Mostert, plus ...
ALL EYES ON OBJ
There's been a lot of hoopla about what Odell Beckham Jr. could do for the offense and we'll begin to find out in this game, though this likely will be a gradual thing. Of course, if he put up 100-plus yards, that would be great, but at this point only a couple of key catches at timely moments would be a big help for an offense that needs it.
LET'S TRY LEGAL SHIFTS THIS TIME
When the Dolphins offense was operating at full capacity or close to full capacity — start of December last year — it really didn't make a huge difference when the team would commit pre-span penalties, but it's been a while since we've seen that offense. This 2024 version really isn't in a position to keep "getting behind the sticks," which happened with much too much regularity over the past two games.
ONE CLEAR TASK ON DEFENSE
The Dolphins defense overall has been pretty good in 2024, yes, even during the three-game losing streak. The one obvious issue has been that one big play the Dolphins have allowed every game: the 49-yard touchdown run by James Cook of the Buffalo Bills, the 71-yard touchdown reception by DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks, the 41-yard run by Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans. New England doesn't have much firepower offensively, so maybe this is the week this doesn't happen.
WHAT CAN THE PHILLIPS-LESS PASS RUSH DO?
Now that Jaelan Phillips is on injured reserve because of his season-ending knee injury, the Dolphins now are without both of their star pass rushers from 2023 with Bradley Chubb still on PUP. Emmanuel Ogbah has proven a godsend for Miami since they re-signed him after Shaq Barrett abruptly retired before the start of the camp, but the Dolphins will need for one of their young players — Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Quinton Bell — to step up and help put pressure on the quarterback.