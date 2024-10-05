Setting the Stage for the Week 5 Dolphins-Patriots Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on track when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 5 Dolphins-Patriots matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-3) vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-3)
Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024
Time: 1 PM EDT
Site: Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Mass.
Weather.com Forecast: The temperature around Foxborough, Massachusetts, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. EST on Sunday is expected to be 66-67 degrees sunny skies. No precipitation is predicted, and the wind are expected to be 4 mph.
TV: FOX (the game will be shown throughout most of Florida and the New England region
Announcers: Chris Meyers (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst), Kristina Pink (sidelines)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
Dolphins — S Jordan Poyer (shin) is out; QB Skylar Thompson (ribs), WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) and CB Cam Smith (hamstring) are questionable.
Patriots — LB Sione Takitaki (knee) is doubtful; S Kyle Dugger (ankle), WR K.J. Osborn (shoulder), WR Kendrick Bourne (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (shoulder), CB Marcus Jones (groin), G Michael Jordan (ankle), C Nick Leverett (ankle), T Vederian Lowe (knee), S Marte Mapu (calf), S Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) and G Layden Robinson (ankle/wrist) are questionable.
DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 61-53
Last Five Meetings:
October 29, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 31, Patriots 17
September 17, 2023 at New England — Dolphins 24, Patriots 17
January 1, 2023, at New England — Patriots 23, Dolphins 21
September 11, 2022 at Miami — Dolphins 20, Patriots 7
January 9, 2022 at Miami — Dolphins 33, New England 24
Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 52 (1972 at Miami; Dolphins 52, Patriots 0)
Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 43 (2019 at Miami; Patriots 43, Dolphins 0)
Highest-Scoring Matchup: 77 points (2007 at Miami; Patriots 49, Dolphins 28)
Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 3 points (1982 at New England; Dolphins 3, Patriots 0)
Former Patriots Players with the Dolphins: WR Braxton Berrios (2018), P Jake Bailey (2019-22), TE Jonnu Smith (2021-22), WR coach Wes Welker (2007-12)
Former Patriots Coaches with the Dolphins: Senior offensive assistant Chandler Henley, OLB coach Ryan Crowe
Former Dolphins Players with the Patriots: QB Jacoby Brissett, DL Davon Godchaux, LB Raekwon McMillan
Former Dolphins Coaches with the Patriots: Assistant WR Tiquan Underwood
PATRIOTS SCOUTING REPORT
For a third consecutive week, the Dolphins are facing a new team with a new head coach, and this time it's Jerod Mayo, who had the distinction of following future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick. Unfortunately for him and the folks in New England, Mayo inherited a team on the slide that was staring down a rebuilding project, which began with the selection of QB Drake Maye with the third overall pick. But partly because the roster around him is so talent-deficient, Mayo decided instead to let former Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett lead the offense at the start of the season. The results not surprisingly have not been good, though things started off with a shocking upset of the Bengals — at Cincinnati no less. The Patriots also had a chance to win their second game, but couldn't hold a late lead in the home opener against Seattle and then were blown out by the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
The Dolphins will be getting back four key veterans for this game in Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert, Kendall Fuller and David Long Jr., and there's a chance that Odell Beckham Jr. could make his Dolphins debut as well. Even without those players, the Dolphins still have way more talent than the Patriots, who traded away their best defensive player (Matthew Judon) before the start of the season and now have lost arguably their best offensive player (David Andrews) to a shoulder injury. The Dolphins defense has played well enough for the team to win either of the past two outings and it's difficult to envision New England moving the ball very much in this game. The offense basically just has to not hand the game over.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
Did you watch the game against Tennessee? There's your answer there. Simply put, the Dolphins have to — simply have to — get something going on offense, Tua Tagovailoa or no Tua Tagovailoa. But until we actually see it happen, there'll be reason for concern about the ability to produce after a three-point outing against Seattle and a 12-point outing against the Titans. We also can't forget that the Patriots played the Dolphins tough last year at Gillette Stadium even though they already were on the downslide, and that was steered by their defense.
FINAL DOLPHINS-PATRIOTS PREDICTION
The Dolphins can't actually lose this game, can they? That we're even having to ask the question is a sad, sobering statement on where the team is right now. But then nobody could have (or should have) foreseen the offense cratering the way it has since Tua got injured, a sad statement on the team's ability to be prepared for the possibility/likelihood that he could miss some games in 2024. We've given this team the benefit of the doubt that the offense will find some answers, and they simply just don't need that many against a New England offense devoid of playmakers. We're not ready to predict a breakout game for the Dolphins offense, but we just can't se them not being able to muster enough to leave Gillette Stadium with a much-needed victory, no matter how ugly it might get.