Phillips Follow-Up Includes New Message, New Roster Status
Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who is sidelined with his second consecutive season-ending injury, took to social media Thursday morning to tell fans not to feel sorry for him.
Instead, according to Phillips, they should feel sorry for anyone who has to face him when he gets back next season.
He included in his post an inspirational message which states he will not give up on his dream, no matter how many times he is knocked down. He has faith in his higher power. He said he will come back stronger than ever.
His message was essentially, don't quit on your dreams.
Phillips announced on Instagram Wednesday he will miss the rest of the season with a lower-extremity injury. It was learned on Thursday he has a partially torn ACL and it will require reconstructive surgery, which means his 2024 campaign is over.
The Dolphins placed Phillips on injured reserve late Thursday afternoon.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told the media Wednesday the injury is just devastating news for Phillips who worked very hard to come back from the torn Achilles he suffered last season.
“It’s not exciting at all. Especially when you watch someone work so hard to earn every rep. It’s tough and I think Jaelan (Phillips), as he has continually impressed me since I’ve gotten to know him, he recognizes that this is – in a contact sport, this is a contact injury and he doesn’t know the whys necessarily currently, but he knows that he is not going to be worse but going to be better for all those things," McDaniel said. "So I was very impressed with – you don’t try to forecast how anyone’s going to react to that, understanding that there has to be a multitude of emotions. He’s very positive and already working the process, and as football goes, you have to prepare numerous people to fill a role like that and I know the guys have a lot of motivation to accept that challenge because it’s a great one.”
McDaniel also explained that Phillips' injury occurred on the same place when safety Jordan Poyer was injured.
Outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow said Thursday morning that Phillips' mind-set and determination will get him through this obstacle.
"You feel for him. And everything he's been through. The great thing about Jaelan is his mindset and the way he approaches things and the way he reflects. So I think he's in a great headspace and he'll talk to you guys about where he is and what he's got to do," Crowe said. "But obviously anytime someone goes down, it's the hard part about this league, but it is a part of this league. And you feel for him, but also you encourage him to work their tail off to get back."