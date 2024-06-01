Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Waddle, Eichenberg, and More
Part 1 of a pre-minicamp Miami Dolphins mailbag:
From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):
The “developmental” players selected in the draft was a questioned move because the Dolphins were considered to be in a “win now” mode. But they’ve acted like they expect to compete for some time. Why was that the perception? Was it correct? Do you see that as still being true?
Hey Ricardo, the perception — if it is that — came from the moves they’ve made in recent years where they sacrificed draft capital and cap space to land and sign high-profile players such as Tyreek, Terron, Ramsey and Chubb. And the guaranteed money on a lot of those big contracts is going to be up at some point and some big names will have to be sacrificed to re-sign young core players like Jaylen Waddle, Tua, Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips. They did take a longer-view approach with the draft, particularly players like Patrick Paul and Jaylen Wright who might be stuck behind veterans as rookies but should contribute (or hopefully will) at some point.
From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):
What position in Dolphins training camp will have the fiercest competition? And why?
Hey Ed, that is a very good question and I think I’d look at wide receiver and those two or three spots behind Hill, Waddle and Beckham because the Dolphins will have a lot of options among returning players Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma and the two draft picks, Malik Washington and Tahj Washington. And then, of course, you could look at the defensive line considering just how many players the Dolphins signed at that position in the offseason.
From David Quainton (@DQStuff):
Which Dolphins players wore 34? Just asking for no particular reason right now today.
Hey DQ, here’s the full list in alphabetical order with a reminder to check out our ongoing countdown of the top three players to wear each number for the Dolphins (it’s currently at 96): Woody Bennett, Jim Braxton, Tyrone Braxton, Malcolm Brown, Cecil Collins, Tony Collins, Aaron Craver, Nuu Faaola, Jordan Howard, Tim Jacobs, Travis Minor, Ronald Moore, Parry Nickerson, Senorise Perry, Ron Sellers, Don Testerman, Marcus Thigpen, Thurman Thomas, De’Lance Turner, Damien Williams and Ricky Williams.
From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):
Hi Alain, keep up the good work covering the Dolphins. Have you heard or what's your opinion on Miami signing Ngakoue.
Hey Bob, first off, thanks much. I have not heard about the Dolphins being in the market for Yannick Ngakoue and I think that move would make sense only if they have a strong suspicion that they shouldn’t count on either Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips in 2024.
From Craig (@kinneydog):
At an average of 20.9m per year (according to Omar) based on market and your expectations of him, how would you grade the Waddle deal? B+, A?
Hey Craig, it’s not according to Omar, it's fact. The average is $20.9 million if you look at the deal through a five-year view because the extension doesn’t kick in until after 2025, so right now he's under contract for five years at a cost of $104 million. The extension alone was for $84.75 million over three years, which would give you the average of $28 million that often is mentioned. That out of the way, I look at it through the long view, and securing Waddle at $21 million over the next five years looks like a very, very good deal for both team and player. I think it probably would deserve at least an A-, if not an outright A.
From Eugenio Tallone (@Ertallone):
Did the Dolphins manage to solve the problems or doubts they had a year ago before the start of the minicamp or they still have the same?
Hey Eugenio, the concerns and doubts about this team remain its ability to win down the stretch and against playoff-type opponents and nothing that can happen in the spring is going to change that. A win against Buffalo in Week 2 would be a big step in the right direction, though it needs to be different than the win against Buffalo in Week 3 in 2022 because that one — and, sorry, but it’s the truth — felt fluky considering the Dolphins were outgained 497-212 and the Bills kept leaving points on the field.
From Dan Ford (@CaribbeanClark):
Did Coach McDaniel learn his lesson about keeping stars in games after the outcome has been decided? Seeing David Long still in the Ravens game even after Bradley Chubb had been carted off was a real head scratcher.
Hey Dan, one can only hope, right? I haven’t been on board with a lot of the nitpicking about decisions McDaniel made in terms of play-calling or game management, but I can’t defend having Chubb in the game that late against the Ravens when the outcome already had been decided. And McDaniel’s explanation that the idea was to get some positive reps at the end of a disappointing game didn’t fly with me because I don’t care if Chubb got three sacks in a row, it still wouldn’t erase the stench from a 37-point loss and it wasn’t worth even risking what, yes, was a fluky development with Chubb’s injury.
From Rémi (@coachrayqc):
With Liam Eichenberg at center during the offseason program, can we learn anything about the O-line? Is there any chance to see Eichenberg C and Brewer G for training camp? Could this minicamp allow us to discover Anthony Weaver’s defensive system or tendencies or the answer will be during training camp? Thanks Alain and good job for your still excellent coverage (not talking about DB skills!!).
Ha! Merci Rémi. Eichenberg himself said he lined up at center during the OTAs only because Brewer was not participating (some kind of minor injury issue) and that he was hoping to get a shot at guard at some point. I don’t believe for a second in the idea of Brewer playing guard because I think the Dolphins signed him specifically with the idea of him replacing Connor Williams. As for Weaver’s scheme, we’ll get little clues here and there and it started in the OTAs we were able to see, but the full picture might not come until joint practices, preseason games or even the regular season because no coach wants to reveal everything they’re going to do before they have to.
From Pat McCollum (@PatMcCollum):
We lost a lot of talent but gained some too. I know it’s early, but do you see this roster as improved, worse, or somewhat static?
Hey Pat, I will give the Dolphins props for alleviating the weight of the offseason losses with the moves they made, such as signing Jordyn Brooks and Kendall Fuller, but I don’t think we can look at this defense and say it’s as talented as it was in 2023. I do think the offense is more talented, despite the loss of Robert Hunt, because of the additions of Smith, Beckham and even Jaylen Wright to add even more speed to the offensive backfield. Does the improvement on offense offset the slight downgrade on defense? Hmm, good question, but I’d say it’s probably a slight downgrade overall, though it becomes more significant if Chubb and Phillips can’t rebound from their season-ending injuries.
From Dave (@angryvet59):
Won't know until the moment happens, but do you think McDaniel has learned his lesson about speed doesn't necessarily travel well in cold, harsh environments? Or away games when crowd noise affects pre-motions? Thanks & Podcast rocks!
Hey Dave, appreciate the podcast props. As for your question, I’m not sure it’s a question of lessons being learned so much as this is who the Dolphins are. Look at all the personnel moves made over the past couple of years and they’re all made with having a track meet in mind. Now, can certain adjustments be made? Absolutely. But I wouldn’t expect wholesale changes in the way the Dolphins do things, and let’s also not forget the offense did have very good success early on against both the Bills and the Ravens.