Eichenberg Clear About His Preference

Liam Eichenberg has had a bit of a rocky start to his NFL career since joining the Miami Dolphins, but he's remained a good team player throughout all the adversity and injury setbacks.

He continues to do that as he prepares for his fourth NFL season, but at the same time he's not shy about expressing his feelings about how he'd like things to play out — specifically where he'd like to line up.

Eichenberg indicated after the open OTA on Tuesday that he's been practicing at center in the offseason program, but that's not the ultimate goal.

Eichenberg would like to line up at guard and get a chance to win one of the starting positions there.

“Yeah, I mean as you guys know I’m going to play wherever they need me to play," Eichenberg said. "I’m excited to be out there. I’m excited to be healthy right now. End of the year last year, I was kind of banged up pretty good, so it’s nice being able to run without some pain. I’m at center right now. I’m working to be the best center for this team right now. Obviously when (Aaron) Brewer gets back, I’m going to start working at guard. I got some good work in the first couple weeks of OTAs, so I’m looking forward to getting out there in team and kind of showing what I can do."

EICHENBERG AND THE DOLPHINS BATTLES ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

Brewer, signed in the offseason as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans, has played both guard and center in his NFL career, but he was at center last year and that's where he's expected to line up for the Dolphins in 2024 as they look for a replacement for Connor Williams.

Isaiah Wynn is expected to start at left guard after he lined up there for the first seven games of 2023 before he went on IR with a quad injury, but the right guard spot appears wide open. And there's where Eichenberg could come into play if he's involved in a battle with Robert Jones, Lester Cotton and newcomer Jack Driscoll.

Eichenberg hadn't played center until last season before he stepped in for Williams in the second half of the Week 3 blowout against Denver and ended up starting nine games at that position in 2023.

He called the experience of playing center invaluable, but seems to be awaiting the time when he's moved back to guard.

"Haven’t done tackle in a couple years, but getting kicked over center not expecting to the first day, I was like, ‘It’s fine,' ' Eichenberg said. "I know the offense; I know how to run the offense. I know how to point everything. Just kind of going to be out there eventually, hopefully at guard, and kind of help (Aaron) Brewer out as he learns this offense, too.”

The Dolphins would love nothing more than to see Eichenberg duplicate what Austin Jackson did in 2023 and emerge as a quality starter in his fourth season in the NFL after an up-and-down career start.

