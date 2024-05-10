Dolphins Set to Start Rookie Minicamp
In a week that could have brought the 2024 NFL schedule public, the league has created a bit of a tease. Although speculation had the release of the schedule this particular week, the league will make it official May15.
Have no fear, action is still happening around the league. Just a few weeks following the NFL Draft and a few months before NFL training camp, a significant phase of the offseason begins Friday for the Miami Dolphins. They will host their drafted rookies, undrafted free agents and other invitees to their rookie minicamp Friday and Saturday.
The rookies will conduct a couple of practices, which will not be open to the public, as well as get a quick orientiation as they begin life in the NFL. This also should be the time we find out exactly what jersey numbers the draft picks will be wearing as NFL rookies — though we already know that Chop Robinson will be wearing 44.
The Dolphins signed a group of UDFAs after the draft concluded and they will join a draft class that is led by first-round pick, 21st overall, Chop Robinson. Joining the edge rusher from Penn State is second-round selection, Patrick Paul. The offensive tackle from Houston was the 55th pick overall.
The Dolphins selected running back Jaylen Wrigh in the fourth round after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Fifth-round Colorado State edge rusher Mohamed Kamara, along with sixth- and seventh-round wide receivers Malik and Tahj Washington, respectively, will be among the participants. Sixth-round selection safety Patrick McMorris of California, rounds out the 2024 Miami draft class.
The undrafted group consists of UTEP Quarterback Gavin Hardison, and collegiate teammate, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer. Joining Meyer as undrafted rookie offensive linemen vying for a shot at the Dolphins roster is guard from Ohio State, Matthew Jones, and University of South Florida basketball player turned football project, Bayron Matos. Staying on offense, Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci agreed to terms with Miami following the draft.
On the defensive side of the UDFA class, a trio of cornerbacks — Syracuse’s Isaiah Johnson, Louisville’s Storm Duck and Mikey Victor of Alabama State — all will begin their battle to make the roster or, at worst, practice squad.
The defensive line has UCLA’s Grayson Murphy and defensive tackle Leonard Payne from Colorado joining the class. Safety Mark Perry from TCU finishes the list of undrafted free agents who have worked deals with the Dolphins.
Among the minicamp attendees will be invitees running backs La’Damian Webb from South Alabama and Samson Evans of Eastern Michigan, and offensive lineman Aaron Frost from Arizona State and defensive linemen Quentin Bivens of Southern Miss and Pittsburgh’s Tyler Bentley will attend minicamp.
Local product from FIU, linebacker Alex Nobles will attend as well as fellow linebackers, Jamoi Hodge from TCU and Geoff Cantin-Arku from Memphis.
Purdue cornerback Marquis Wilson is the most recent minicamp invitee, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
The offseason program moves along, as Phase Three will kick off May 20 with the start of OTAs. At that point, teams are allowed 7-on-7 or 9-on-7 work. The offseason program will conclude with a three-day minicamp June 4-6, the only mandatory part of the offseason program for all players.