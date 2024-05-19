Howard Still Unsigned, Still Keeping Tabs on Dolphins
Xavien Howard was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this offseason, and the veteran cornerback recently made a comment on social media that could raise questions as he still finds himself without a team.
Howard took to social media Saturday when the Dolphins posted pictures on Instagram of rookie running back Jaylen Wright wearing what used to be Howard's number 25. Howard's comment could be interpreted by some as wanting to return to South Florida.
Wright was the Dolpins' only invitee to the National Football League Player's Assocation Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles. The event is for rookies to learn the business aspects of playing in the NFL and an opportunity to meet with NFLPA partner brands.
Possible return to South Florida?
Howard officially was released by the Dolphins on March 13 — the start of the new league year. They used a post-June 1 cut designation to save $18.5 million for in cap space. They will earn the space after June 1.
Organized Team Activities, or OTAs, begin Monday. Participation in the program is voluntary.
General Manager Chris Grier said at the scouting combine that the door was open for Howard to return to Miami.
In March, Howard told "The OGs" podcast he would be willing to take a pay cut to play for a Super Bowl contender. He also said he thought quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could lead Miami to a championship.
Howard has made it no secret he'd love nothing more than to play for his hometown Houston Texans.
While Howard spent the early part of the offseason rehabbing the foot injury that sidelined him at the end of the 2023 season, he informed teams right before the draft that he had been cleared for all football activities.
More than three weeks later, Howard is still looking for a 2024 team.
During his eight seasons with the Dolphins, Howard cemented himself as one of the best defensive backs in franchise history. He is fourth among franchise leaders with 29 interceptions. Howard was voted to four Pro Bowls.
Regardless of the likelihood of a Howard reunion with the Dolphins, the possibility might not be entirely out of the question, particularly if one wants to read between the lines of his social media comment.