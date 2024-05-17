Dolphins Breakout Candidates for 2024
The Miami Dolphins have stars like Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey and Jaylen Waddle -- but it takes more than big names to play championship-caliber football.
It could be the breakout stars who make a difference between a win and a loss — and experts around the league are looking at those with the potential to make an impact. Pro Football Focus named defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand their favorite to be the Dolphins' breakout player in 2024.
Hand played a limited role last season, only getting 199 snaps on defense. Hand registered one sack and nine total pressures on the year.
According to PFF, Hand was "spectacular" in his role. He earned an 87.6 overall grade and "excelled" against the run. His run defense grade was 84.3.
Hand will be competing for snaps in a deep defensive interior group. Zach Sieler could end up being the lone stalwart on the line, and the Dolphins will look for who can fill in around Sieler.
Offseason additions Jonathan Harris, Neville Gallimore, Benito Jones and Teair Tart are all suitable options, and Hand will battle all of them for playing time.
Potential Dolphins Breakout Candidates
Cam Smith, CB
Smith had a very limited role in his rookie season with the Dolphins. The second-round pick contributed on special teams and played 19 snaps on defense.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was persistent that Smith was not ready to contribute to the secondary last season. This season, Smith will look to have a bigger role after a studious first year.
"I have some of the best vets in the world in front of me, so just kind of learning from them, picking their brain every day, it was just kind of best for me," Smith told reporters during locker cleanout day in January.
Jody Fortson, TE
The 6-foot-6, 226-pound signee from Kansas City has limited NFL experience. In two seasons with the Chiefs, Fortson played in 19 games. He had 14 receptions on 18 targets for over 150 yards and four touchdowns. Fortson battled injuries during his time at Kansas City.
Fortson's size and athleticism could help him see the field in red-zone situations or two-tight end schemes.
Robert Jones, G
Jones has had to fight for everything during his time with the Dolphins. In March, the Dolphins re-signed the former undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State. Jones has started in 13 games over three seasons with Miami.
Jones had two notable starts last season at right guard — against the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. Against the Cowboys and Ravens, Jones had above-average PFF grades of 77 and 77.4, respectively. Known for his run blocking, Jones had a comfortable 97 pass-blocking efficiency stat in each game.
Jones could possibly take another step in 2024 and could be in the mix for the starting right guard job.