Final NFL 2024 Week 2 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles
We certainly would understand if Miami Dolphins fans had some nasty flashbacks watching the end of the Week 2 Monday night game.
The ending involving the Atlanta Falcons snatching a 22-21 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to a dropped pass by running back Saquon Barkley and a 70-yard touchdown drive engineered by quarterback Kirk Cousins.
But the obvious triggering point for the Dolphins was that the defensive coordinator on the wrong end of that lightning-fast touchdown drive, which took barely over a minute, was Vic Fangio. Yes, the same Vic Fangio who was the Dolphins defensive coordinator last December when the team squandered a late lead in a costly Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans.
As was the case in that 2023 Monday night game, the Eagles pass rush couldn't get any pressure on the quarterback, who then took advantage of soft coverage to complete passes and move the offense down the field. By contrast, the Dolphins secured their thrilling victory against the L.A. Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 season by sending blitzers after Justin Herbert on three plays that resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and two sacks, including the one that sealed the outcome.
One would think that maybe Fangio would learned the lesson by now.
LEVIS STILL LOOSE WITH THE BALL
Speaking of those Tennessee Titans, the QB who engineered their comeback last December was Will Levis, who's now in his second year, still possesses impressive physical traits but still makes head-scratching decisions.
After a butt-ugly interception against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, he had another gem against the New York Jets on Sunday when he was tripped up while scrambling on a third-down play in field goal range but instead of simply going down he tried to lateral the ball to his running back. The ball didn't come close to his teammate, the Jets recovered the fumble and there went three points off the board for the Titans.
Levis' error was so egregious that head coach Brian Callahan called him out in his postgame press conference, something you very rarely see around these days.
There's the other side to Levis, though, and that's the side they saw last December, and that's the big arm and the mobility. Which Levis is more prevalent when the Titans come to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 4 will be a key to that Miami-Tennessee matchup.
PATRIOTS GAMES
Former Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett is doing pretty much what the New England Patriots wanted from him while he serves as placeholder for rookie third overall pick Drake Maye — playing mistake-free football.
Brissett has yet to throw a pick this season while the Patriots focus heavily on the running game and the defense to try to stay close and pull out victories despite a talent-deficient roster.
It worked to perfection in the season-opening shocker against the Cincinnati Bengals and almost did again against the Dolphins' next opponents, the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday.
But the Patriots gave up a late field goal and then couldn't move the ball in overtime, illustrating the limits of a team that's not reach 200 passing yards in either of their outings. And this is the kind of style we can expect when the Dolphins go to Gillette Stadium in Week 5.
FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS
While the Cincinnati Bengals suffered a crushing loss against the Kansas City Chiefs — and, yes, it was the correct DPI call at the end and, yes, the Bengals should have brought more than three pass rushers on that fateful play — it was a big day for tight end Mike Gesicki.
The former Dolphins second-round pick, who did little for New England after leaving Miami as a free agent, had seven catches for 91 yards in the 26-25 loss. That was his highest yardage total since the Dolphins' London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in October 2021 when he had 115.
Gesicki's previous high since leaving the Dolphins had been 36 yards in New England's 2023 season opener.
The final score in that game Sunday, incidentally, was that third 26-25 score in NFL history, the first occurring when the Dolphins defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in the famous "Facemask Pass" game in December 2020.
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had a sack for a second consecutive while helping the Minnesota Vikings defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17. After the game, 49ers QB Brock Purdy complimented former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on his defensive scheme.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had four tackles in the Las Vegas Raiders' shocking victory against the Baltimore Ravens and played 62 of 65 defensive snaps, an astounding percentage for an interior defensive lineman.
QUICK HITTERS
-- That Week 7 Dolphins game against the Arizona Cardinals doesn't look quite as simple now after the show that Kyler Murray and rookie fourth overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. put on against the Los Angeles Rams.
-- The Rams, who the Dolphins will face in a Monday night game at SoFi Stadium in Week 9, are dealing with massive injury issues with their two star wide receivers — Pakua Nacua and Cooper Kupp — now sidelined with leg injuries. And it's clear the Rams defense doesn't have Aaron Donald anymore.
-- The 49ers are another team dealing with injuries to key players — Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel — though the Dolphins don't face them until Week 16, so chances are that will be a non-issue by then.
-- If the Dolphins — for whatever reason — have to rely on the running game when they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 following their bye, we should note the Colts have given up 213 and 261 rushing yards in their first two games against Houston and Green Bay.
THE MIAMI DOLPHINS ON SI POWER RANKINGS
How we ranked the 32 NFL teams (because everybody is doing it) based on record, quality of wins and talent:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)
2. Buffalo Bills (2-0)
3. Minnesota Vikings (2-0)
4. New Orleans (2-0)
5. Houston Texans (2-0)
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
7. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)
8. Seattle Seahawks (2-0)
9. Los Angeles Chargers (2-0)
10. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)
11. Detroit Lions (1-1)
12. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)
13. Green Bay Packers (1-1)
14. Miami Dolphins (1-1)
15. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)
16. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)
17. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
18. Baltimore Ravens (0-2)
19. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
20. New York Jets (1-1)
21. Cleveland Browns (1-1)
22. Chicago Bears (1-1)
23. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)
24. New England Patriots (1-1)
25. Washington Commanders (1-1)
26. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2)
27. Los Angeles Rams (0-2)
28. Indianapolis Colts (0-2)
29. Tennessee Titans (0-2)
30. Denver Broncos (0-2)
31. New York Giants (0-2)
32. Carolina Panthers (0-2)