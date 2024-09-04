How Tyreek Hill Got Himself Ready For The Season
Tyreek Hill's mind-set is the same as it's ever been as he approach the start of another regular season, even if the approach to get here was different.
Despite missing practice time during training camp and being held out of the entire preseason, Hill has remained focused on his precision and health as the new season approaches, with the opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium now only a few days away.
After restructuring his contract last month and moving past an apparent thumb injury, Hill returned to the practice field Monday to rejoin Jaylen Waddle, who shed his red (non-contact) jersey.
While the explosive duo had many standout moments during camp, Hill said the team was cautious with their workloads.
“We obviously were doing our thing, but at the same time, we've got to be mindful of our bodies," Hill said. "For me, I’m an older player. Sometimes I forget that, and I forget about the maintenance of my body. That’s why we’ve got people inside of this building for that job. They tell us, ‘You need to back it off a little bit.’ That’s why you see me come out to practice late sometimes because we’ve got people inside the building to say, ‘Hey we’re going to slow you down a little bit today. XYZ.’ I just spend that time working out, inside running, doing different stuff.”
During his media session Monday, Hill had a message for fans and fantasy football managers as he kicked off a week that will end with him starting his ninth NFL season.
“I'm fine, man, I’m fine,” Hill said, addressing concerns about his thumb injury. “I just needed some days off. That’s it. I'm fine, man. I'm healthy. All my fantasy draftees, draft people, I'm fine. A-OK. 100%. I just wanted to troll y'all a little bit.”
Hill’s Impact in Miami
Hill’s presence obviously is critical for the Dolphins, especially with Odell Beckham Jr. starting the season on the Active/ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and River Cracraft out at least the first four games after being placed on injured reserve because of an upper-body injury he sustained during the Dolphins 13-6 preseason win against the Washington Commanders.
After leading the league in receiving yards (1,799) in 2023 and recording over 1,700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill has continued to cement his status as one of the league's premier pass catchers.
His contributions are not just limited to his on-field performance. Hill has also been named a team captain, an honor he doesn't take lightly.
“It means I’m still doing my thing here. I’m very proud. I’m very honored for my teammates to vote me in that role,” Hill said. “I feel like it shows how much growth I’ve had throughout my career. I’m very excited to be in the position that I’m in. I’m honored.”
What’s Next for “Cheetah?”
For the man known as "Cheetah," the goal is clear: continue being one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL while helping his team reach new heights.
With 338 receptions, 3,509 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill’s impact has been undeniable.
But even after coming in first on the NFL's Top 100 list for 2024, Hill says he remains focused on team success over individual accolades.
“Yards are great, but at the end of the day, I want to be able to win games," Hill said. "I want to be able to do something special here in Miami.
“We got a lot of weapons, a lot of playmakers on this team, man. Everybody is on the very edge of their seats just waiting for this moment. What a time to be alive, to be a Dolphins fan.”