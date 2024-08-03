Tyreek at the Top in Player Rankings
Nobody is better than "The Cheetah."
At least that's the conclusion to be reached after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was revealed Friday night as the No. 1 player in the annual Top 100 list compiled through a survey of league players.
Hill was selected ahead of 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who came in second on the list, with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey finishing third and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes landing in fourth place.
Per the NFL, Hill became the first wide receiver to earn the top spot in the Top 100 list.
Hill, who earned All-Pro honors in 2023, was on track to become the first player to reach 2,000 yards before he was slowed by an ankle injury down the stretch but still finished with 1,799 yards while tying his career high with 119 receptions.
Hill came in seventh on the list last year when Mahomes was the No. 1 player.
A GOOD LIST FOR THE DOLPHINS
Hill became the eighth Dolphins player to make the top 100 this year, with only the 49ers having more representatives with nine.
Along with Hill, other Dolphins on the list were QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Raheem Mostert, fellow WR Jaylen Waddle, T Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey, S Jordan Poyer and edge Bradley Chubb.
Ramsey came in 25th, Tua was 36th and the other five all landed in the 60s.
MOSTERT NOT THRILLED WITH THE LIST
Earlier Friday, Mostert addressed his ranking of 60th and he wasn't happy about it, even though it put him higher than anybody on the team other than Hill, Ramsey and Tagovailoa.
Ramsey also was third among all running backs, behind only McCaffrey and Derrick Henry, who was 49th overall.
"I was a little distraught because I thought I was going to be a little (higher), but honestly it just gives me more motivation to work even harder," Mostert said. "I did what I did last year, but now it's time to move on. It’s year 2024 and I got bigger and better things that I want to get accomplished, and also, I want to help this team as much as I possibly can because it’s going to be nice to have a championship down here in South Florida.”