Odell Beckham, Jr. Placed On Active/Physically Unable-to-Perform List By The Dolphins
At the end of the first day of training camp, the Miami Dolphins made several roster moves, including placing the projected third receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., on the Active/Physically Unable-to-Perform (PUP) list. This unexpected move raises concerns about the team's offensive strategy.
Joining Beckham on PUP is starting linebacker David Long, Jr., who started all 17 games last season for the Dolphins and recorded 113 tackles (64 solo), nine tackles for losses, six quarterback hits, and one sack. Long, 27, played the previous four seasons for the Tennessee Titans.
So, the excitement generated by the anticipated trio of speedy Pro Bowl receivers in Beckham, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle will be placed on hold until the former Giants star is healthy enough to join 2023’s top-ranked offense. However, the team and fans alike are hopeful for his swift recovery and return to the field.
Beckham, 31, recorded 1,000 receiving yards or more in five of his first six NFL seasons, but primarily due to injuries, he has not surpassed 565 yards in any of his past three seasons while playing for the Browns, Rams, and Ravens. Beckham played 14 games for Baltimore last season, three as a starter, and had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a career-best 16.1 yards per catch.
He missed all of 2022 while recovering from ACL surgery that was necessary after he was injured while helping his team, the Los Angeles Rams, win Super Bowl LVI in 2021. His recovery has been progressing well, and he is expected to be back in action soon.
Hill and Waddle met with the media Tuesday, and both were thrilled to have Beckham in their receivers’ room.
“OBJ opens up a lot of windows for a lot of people,’’ Hill said. “We’re very excited.”
Since the Dolphins signed Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl receiver, to a one-year, $3 million deal (with incentives) on May 8, he has not participated in any of the team’s offseason training sessions. However, the team's cautious approach, aiming to ease him into action this summer as he recovers from minor injuries, should reassure fans of his long-term fitness.
TRAINING CAMP NOTEBOOK
In other moves, the Dolphins placed seventh-round pick receiver Tahj Washington out of USC on the reserve/injured list, meaning he’s out for the season.
On the bright side, the Dolphins activated speedy running back Salvon Ahmed and safety Mark Perry off the non-football injury list. Ahmed has played 38 games for Miami over the past four seasons and has averaged 3.6 yards per carry with five career touchdowns.
They also signed 5-foot-11 receiver Kyric McGowan, an undrafted player from Northwestern and Georgia Tech, who played two games for the Washington Commanders in 2022 with no catches. This addition to the team's roster brings a new dynamic to the Dolphins' offense.
Putting players on active/PUP means the Dolphins could activate them any time before the cuts to a 53-man roster. If the player is still not healthy enough to play, the Dolphins will move them to the reserve/PUP list, which keeps them out for at least four games.