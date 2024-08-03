It's Tyreek's Turn to Land a Big-Money Deal
This, no doubt, has been a very good weekend for Tyreek Hill.
Fresh off being named the No. 1 player in the NFL's annual Top 100 list, Hill is getting a restructured contract from the Miami Dolphins, one that adds $65 million of guaranteed money over the next three years, according to ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Marcel Louis-Jacques. The restructure — to be clear, not an extension — has been confirmed by league sources.
Tyreek himself teased the news before it was reported with a tweet.
The length of Hill's contract with the Dolphins remains the same — it expires after the 2026 season — — but what's changed are the guarantees.
Before the restructure, Hill had no guaranteed money left on his deal after the 2024 season.
Hill still will make $90 million over the next three years, but what's changed is the guaranteed money, per the ESPN report. The restructured contract will give him a four-year total, including 2023, of $106.5 million guaranteed, the most ever for any wide receiver.
Hill's average of $30 million over the next three years ranks him fourth among NFL wide receivers behind Justin Jefferson ($35 million), A.J. Brown ($32 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million).
This new contract comes eight days after news broke of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's massive contract extension, and as we had written before, it sure seemed to make sense to keep Tyreek Hill around to maximize Tua's skill set.
Hill was unveiled as the No. 1 player in the Top 100 on Friday night, the result of a 2023 season that saw him on course to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in league history before he was slowed by an ankle injury down the stretch.
After being acquired in the famous trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, Hill was named team MVP by the South Florida media in his two seasons with the team.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Saturday morning he sees no reason to think that Hill will be slowing down anytime soon just because he turned 30 on March 1.
“Maybe Webster's in the definition of an outlier you could have a picture of Tyreek," McDaniel said. "I think he reinforces the idea that you should never put anything in a box and never hold any individual to the timeline of the norm. I think he's thriving. And I think it reminds you that you don't ever pigeonhole people in general to any sort. And he is a person that, you know, there's some scouting departments in the National Football League at one time, not necessarily currently, but at one time that didn't draft receivers under 5-10. He's under 5-10. Whatever department would probably draft him.
"I think that goes for all players. It's a lesson of Individuals should be treated as individuals, understanding that generally people are slower as they get older. Some people just are fast all the time like Tyreek."
HILL LOVES MIAMI
Hill had made no secret of his desire for a new contract throughout the offseason, but made clear he would tell his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, not to request a trade if a new deal couldn't be worked out.
During minicamp, Hill did say he wanted to remain one of the highest-paid wide receivers, but always emphasizing how much he loved Miami.
And now he's guaranteed, per his contract, to be with the Dolphins at least another three years.