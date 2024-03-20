Offensive linemen remain the most popular position, but there's a new favorite player at a different spot

The first wave of NFL free agency has helped team fill some positional needs, while also creating some.

For the Miami Dolphins, for example, it sure would look as though tight end isn't as much of a priority after the arrival of Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson, but the opposite is true after the loss of Christian Wilkins to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With that in mind, we offer our latest roundup of national outlet mock drafts, those done since those first four days of free agency.

As was the case in the previous roundup, the offensive line remains the most projected position for the Dolphins at pick number 21, but it's an interior defensive lineman — Byron Murphy II — who was the most common name in this survey of 10 mock drafts.

Here's a rundown of those national mock draft first-round selections for the Dolphins, along with an associated comment, and how each prospect measured and performed at the combine.

As a point of observation, all of those picks were made at 21st overall, where the Dolphins currently are scheduled to select, meaning no trade up or down was projected.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN MOCKED TO THE DOLPHINS

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/G, Oregon (Will Helms, Pro Football Network)

Comment: In my dream scenario for the Miami Dolphins, either Jackson Powers-Johnson or JC Latham falls to them at 21. Here, both players stay on the board through the late teens, where several teams could use their services. While I’m not a big believer in a quarterback’s height being much of an issue, it does help shorter quarterbacks to have a center who can anchor well and set the pocket.

Combine measurements: 6-3, 328

Combine performance: 30 reps in the bench press, did not run

Athleticism score: 79 (10th among centers)

Graham Barton, OL, Duke (Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com)

Comment: The Dolphins have endured a lot of losses in free agency, including on the interior of the offensive line. Barton has legitimate five-position flexibility.

Combine measurements: 6-5, 313

Combine performance: Did not run the 40 or do the bench press

Athleticism score: 83 (7th among centers)

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State (Will Brinson, CBSSports.com)

Comment: The Dolphins could look to boost their pass rush with injuries a problem on that side of the ball. I'm going to give them some OL depth knowing they'll need to protect Tua long term.

Combine measurements: 6-6, 312

Combine performance: Ran a 5.11 in the 40-yard dash; did not do the bench press

Athleticism score: 79 (16th among tackles)

Graham Barton, OL, Duke (Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN)

Comment: Miami has lost a few starters over the past few weeks as a result of its salary cap situation, including guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and cornerback Xavien Howard. The organization could go a few different directions with this pick. I still like the pairing of Barton and the Dolphins, though, because of the way he could improve the middle of this O-line. Barton played mostly left tackle in college, but he has the traits to move inside and command the game. Miami ranked 31st in pass block win rate (49.2%) last season, so it has to improve.

Combine measurements: 6-5, 313

Combine performance: Did not run the 40 or do the bench press

Athleticism score: 83 (7th among centers)

OTHER POSITIONS MOCKED TO THE DOLPHINS

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com)

Comment: The Dolphins continue to get better on offense. There were a few trades above that were for other position needs that pushed Bowers down but it's hard to envision how a top-10 player (he's actually No. 6 on my big board) lasts this long. I get it. But as I've written in the past (repeatedly): In the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; TJ Hockenson, 8th overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, 6th overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, 4th overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. And 10 months ago, Sam LaPorta lasted until Round 2.

Combine measurements: 6-3, 243

Combine performance: Did not run the 40 or do the bench press

Athleticism score: 86 (4th among tight ends)

Byron Murphy II, IDL, Texas (Trevor Sikkema, PFF)

Comment: Miami lost Christian Wilkins in free agency and could need to replace that juice on the interior. Murphy is an incredibly talented and athletic three-technique defensive tackle who can quickly get off the ball as a pass rusher and hold the line well for a guy of his size.

Combine measurements: 6-1, 297

Combine performance: 4.87 in 40-yard dash, 28 reps in bench press

Athleticism: 85 (4rd among interior defensive linemen)

Byron Murphy II, IDL, Texas (Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network)

Comment: With Christian Wilkins now in Las Vegas, why not take Byron Murphy II to add an interior presence that can also get after the QB? I love his game as a prospect who moves like a man of much smaller stature.

Combine measurements: 6-1, 297

Combine performance: 4.87 in 40-yard dash, 28 reps in bench press

Athleticism: 85 (4rd among interior defensive linemen)

Byron Murphy II, IDL, Texas (Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com)

Comment: Las Vegas signed Christian Wilkins away from Miami in free agency and the Dolphins have only added to a mounting list of needs. The selection of Byron Murphy II allows the Dolphins to cross off one of those needs in the first round.

Combine measurements: 6-1, 297

Combine performance: 4.87 in 40-yard dash, 28 reps in bench press

Athleticism: 85 (4rd among interior defensive linemen)

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (Joel Klatt, FOX Sports)

Comment: I had the Dolphins making this pick in my first mock draft. At the time of this mock draft, they haven't given Tua Tagovailoa a contract extension. That's very telling to me. I don't think Tagovailoa is the right fit for Mike McDaniel's offense. They need a quarterback who throws on time with great leverage and accuracy down the field. Penix hits those marks. I want to see Penix throw passes to Tyreek Hill. If you paired those two together, the Dolphins would get better.

Combine measurements: 6-2, 216

Combine performance: Did not run or bench-press

Athleticism: 78 (8th among quarterbacks)

Comment: The Miami Dolphins overhauled their secondary this offseason, but they could use another versatile defensive back. Cooper DeJean can play all over the secondary, including in the slot. Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller are in the later stages of their careers, so DeJean would be the perfect young cornerback to pair with them for the 2024 season.

Combine measurements: 6-1, 203

Combine performance: Did not run or bench

Athleticism score: 74 (19th among CBs)