Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: O-line, Free Agents, and More

From 1972undefeatedseason (@Dolfan4ever66):

Feeling queasy about the OL after the draft. We have depth but beyond this year the cupboard is bare. Are the Dolphins holding out hope that Connor Williams can come back or will they be looking for help after 6/1 or after the final cuts are made before the season starts?

The Dolphins absolutely will be monitoring the progress of Williams as he continues to rehab his torn ACL and they’ll be keeping an eye on which veterans become available, but I’d say it’s 50-50 they make a move for a veteran (likely post-June 1 when they get Xavien Howard’s cap space). I think they’re more comfortable with the options at guard than fans and the media are.

From T.J. 2.0 (@T2theJ561):

What roster needs still remain for the Dolphins?

Hey T.J., I addressed this in a free agency Round 2 overview, and from here safety would seem to be the biggest need — and by far. Anything else would just be adding additional depth, unless you’re uncomfortable with the options for the starting right guard position.

From Eric (@kindsir15):

Who are the top free agents at positions of needs for the Dolphins post-draft?

Lot of big-name safeties out there, but Justin Simmons is the one that stands out. Along the defensive line, it’s Calais Campbell who clearly is the name to watch.

From ghosthabanero.eth (@ghost_habanero):

Do you think the Dolphins drafted two slots WRs with YAC ability in response to having troubling throwing deep down the field in bad weather conditions?

No, I think it was simply more an issue of adding depth and more playmakers to the offense. I mean, it’s not like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle aren’t good YAC guys.

From DundeeDolphin (@DundeeDolphin):

Which of Miami's draft selections will have the most storied career in the NFL? What inside info have you been able to pick up about draft night in the Miami war room? Picks? Trade attempts? Decision-making? Etc.?

Hey Dundee, man, that first one is a tough question and I know everybody is going to jump on Jaylen Wright for that answer because of his Tennessee stats and Mike McDaniel’s offense, and that’s one easy answer. There’s reason for high hope and concern with just about everybody else, to be honest, but you asked me for a name, so I’ll give you one: Malik Washington. Inside info is always tough to come by because the Dolphins are very tight-lipped about how they go about things, but Chris Grier did say there were trade conversations (trading up or down) throughout the draft. As for decision-making, we pretty much can guess that Mike McDaniel pushed hard for the Wright pick. Grier is well known as somebody who likes to work with his coaches and give them what they want (for the most part).

From Justin Dunker (@DunkerJustin):

What are the priorities for the Dolphins after the draft as in needs to complete the roster?

Hey Justin, I addressed in detail in different stories over the past two days, and I’d say again there’s nothing massively urgent or dire, but I’m not comfortable with the depth at safety, especially given Jordan Poyer’s age and the fact his play slipped last season. I think they need another front-line safety, maybe somebody like Justin Simmons.

From Karim Abdul-Qawi (@QawiKarim):

What up Poups? Do you see the drafting of the 2 slot guys (Malik Washington in particular) as a sign that the Fins are moving on from the possibility of signing OBJ?

Hey Karim, interesting point you make there. The Dolphins clearly had a price point they weren’t willing to top for OBJ and the addition of the two draft picks certainly won’t change that. But I think if OBJ circled back and was willing to take the Dolphins’ offer, they still might bring him in on a one-year deal.

From Marino C. (@SportsAllDay):

Is the WR room is complete and good enough?

Hmm, it’s complete and good if Malik Washington comes in and shines right away. Truth is, does anybody stand out as a clear third option behind Hill and Waddle at this time, even after the selections of Malik and Tahj Washington? I would say no.

From Ed Helsinki (@MrEd315):

Since you’ve had time to digest the Dolphins picks, which pick really impressed you and which ones were either meh or head scratchers?

Hey Ed, I think I’d be lying if I said I’ve ever thought of the term “impressed me” for a draft pick. Now, if we’re talking about what pick I liked, I’d have to go with Mohamed Kamara, if only for the major Bryan Cox vibes I got from him. Now, he is undersized, but he’s got intangibles all over the place. The Patrick Paul has me a little meh because every report you see on the player suggests his technique is very inconsistent and the fact is he played a lot of snaps in college, so if his technique is lacking after all this time, there should be reason for concern it won’t ever be up to par.

From Karen Dube (@karmabliitzhard):

Merci Alain. After doing some research on the picks I'm giving them a B for the draft. What's your grade & can you pick 3/7 to hit? Me: Kamara first, then Wright & Washington in either order. Also, if you could've added QB in the 7th or UDFA who would that have been? I had Pratt.

Hey Karen, on the podcast — and because I was pressed for a grade — I gave the Dolphins a C+ because my main criteria is marrying needs with the best prospects possible. I also saw the Dolphins as needing to have a twofold strategy: get players who could be long-term solutions but also help out in the short term, and I’m not exactly sure how well they accomplished that. The three that stand out to me would be Kamara, Washington, Robinson (though there’s a risk factor there). And Pratt from Tulane would have been a good late-round QB (once Joe Milton was off the board).

From FinsUpMass (@paulbdotcom):

Is there a player that could fill a NT need in FA post-draft?

Hey Paul, there isn’t a whole lot out there in terms of free agents who actually would represent a clear upgrade for the Dolphins. Maybe Mike Purcell former of the 49ers and Broncos is a name to watch, but again I don’t see the Dolphins making a move for a pure nose tackle.

From SanDogBrewin (@SanDogBrewin):

Your thoughts on no interior C/G taken by the Phins?

My thoughts is simply that the Dolphins didn’t see anybody beyond the first two rounds who would represent a clear upgrade over what they had and that they felt Patrick Paul was a better prospect and offered better value in the second round than, say, Cooper Beebe, who went in the third to Dallas, or any of the other guards.

From ZombieBurner (@zombie_burner):

Which post-June 1 vets should the Dolphins target if they go that route to shore up the interiors of both lines?

There’s no such thing as a post-June 1 vet. The June 1 only applies to the designation of a player released and when the cap savings associated with that move become available. The Dolphins will have $18 million in cap space freed up June 1 becomes Xavien Howard’s money will come off the books. But this is a popular question and the names I’d throw out there are guards Greg Van Roten, Dalton Risner and Andrus Peat, with Calais Campbell as the one defensive lineman of note.

