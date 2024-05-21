Dolphins OTAs Talking Points
The Miami Dolphins will be back on the practice field Tuesday for their second of six scheduled Organized Team Activities (OTAs) over the next two weeks.
There is no live contact allowed during OTAs or the minicamp, but teams can conduct 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.
The Dolphins will have two of the OTAs open to the media (but not to the public), starting with the one Tuesday, marking the first time reporters have seen the whole team on the field this offseason.
Here then are the top storylines and things to watch during those OTAs and minicamp practices:
CHOP AND MO
Yep, watching the rookies work with the veterans always is interesting, and the Dolphins have two potential contributors for the pass rush with first-round pick Chop Robinson and fifth-round selection Mo Kamara.
Coming back from their 2023 injuries, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips aren't likely to get much work at all in the lead-up to the start of the regular season — and certainly not this spring — so Robinson and Kamara will get opportunities to show they're picking up what's being taught.
THE OFFENSIVE LINE
Of all the positions on the roster, maybe the most unsettled right now in terms of a starting group would be the offensive line.
For one, we definitely will be interested in seeing who is getting the reps at right guard, the biggest position of uncertainty, understanding all along that it might not be a sign as to who the favorite could be.
And with left tackle Terron Armstead likely doing very little in the spring, which has been the routine since he joined the Dolphins, it will be interesting to see how rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul looks.
CAN CAM SMITH TAKE THE NEXT STEP?
There are a few storylines in the secondary, but the progress and evolution of 2023 top pick Cam Smith needs to go near the top.
This is a key time for Smith, who is hoping to make an early impression on new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to try to earn some kind of role after his washout of a rookie season under Vic Fangio.
NEEDHAM'S APPARENT MOVE
By all indications, Nik Needham could be moving to safety permanently after dabbling at the position last season, so we'll be keeping on eye on his progress at that position.
BECKHAM'S FIRST DOLPHINS DAYS
While some veterans get either limited reps or no reps during this time of year, we can only imagine there will be a lot of curiosity as to how well newcomer Odell Beckham Jr. is moving — if he does get work at wide receiver.
THE WRIGHT CHOICE
Circling back to the rookies, we absolutely will be examining Jaylen Wright closely to get an up-close look at this speed, understanding that it also might not look the same in practice as on game day — as was the case last summer with De'Von Achane, whose ridiculous burst really didn't jump out as much at the Baptist Health Training Complex as it did at Hard Rock Stadium and away stadiums.