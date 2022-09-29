Setting the Stage for the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-0 on the season when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-0) vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS (1-2)

DATE: Thursday, Sept. 29

TIME: 8:15 p.m. ET

SITE: Paycor Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 8 p.m. and midnight in Cincinnati will range from 53 to 59 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with clear skies and no expected drain. The wind is expected to between 5-6 mph with gusts up to 8 mph.

TV: Amazon Prime Video, CW 39 in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, ABC 9 in Cincinnati

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sidelines)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Bengals by 3.5 (over/under 48)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — TE Cethan Carter (concussion) and TE Hunter Long (ankle) are out; T Terron Armstead (toe), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), CB Xavien Howard (groin/glute), S Brandon Jones (chest), QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness), WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) are listed as questionable.

Bengals — DT D.J. Reader (knee) and TE Drew Sample (knee) are listed as out; T La'el Collins (back) and LB Germaine Pratt (knee) are listed as questionable.

Regular season series history: The Dolphins lead 17-7

Last five meetings:

Dec. 6, 2020 at Miami — Dolphins 19, Bengals 7

Dec. 22, 2019 at Miami — Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)

Oct. 7, 2018 at Cincinnati — Bengals 27, Dolphins 17

Sept. 29, 2016 at Cincinnati — Bengals 22, Dolphins 7

Oct. 31, 2013 at Miami — Dolphins 22, Bengals 20 (OT)

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 24 (1983 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 14 ... 1991 at Miami; Dolphins 37, Bengals 13

Dolphins' largest margin of defeat: 17 (1968 at Miami; Bengals 38, Dolphins 12)

Highest-scoring matchup: 73 points (2019 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 35, OT)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 21 points (1978 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Bengals 0)

Former Bengals players with the Dolphins:

S Clayton Fejedelem (IR), TE Cethan Carter

Former Bengals coaches with the Dolphins:

Head strength and conditioning coach Dave Puloka

Former Dolphins players with the Bengals:

CB Jalen Davis, RB Samaje Perine, S Michael Thomas, C Ted Karras, WR Trenton Irwin, S Jordan Kovacs (as assistant coach)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Bengals:

Head coach Zac Taylor, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks, senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner, assistant offensive line coach Ben Martin

After their improbable run to the Super Bowl last season, the Bengals got off to a difficult start with losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, though they lost each game on the final play and a botched extra-point attempt cost them the victory in the opener. The Bengals looked more like their 2021 version in their Week 3 manhandling of the New York Jets and still should be viewed as legitimate contenders to at least make the playoffs and perhaps make another deep run if things break their way.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

There's just something about this 2022 Dolphins team that suggests that anything is possible, the latest example being the ability to find a way to end their seven-game losing streak against the powerhouse Buffalo Bills. More tangibly, the Dolphins have hit big plays in the passing game consistently so far this season and it probably would be foolish to think they won't do it again against the Bengals. The Dolphins blitz which directly produced a touchdown against New England and set up another touchdown against Buffalo could make a big difference, especially against a Bengals team that has had protection issues so far in 2022.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

Playing on a Thursday night never is easy. Playing on a Thursday night on the road is even tougher. Playing on a Thursday night when you've got a lot of banged-up player is even tougher still, particularly against a very good opponent without nearly as many significant players on the injury report. That's the challenge facing the Dolphins in a nutshell. Again, more tangibly, this always was going to be a tough matchup because Cincinnati has the most balanced offense the Dolphins have seen so far this season or will see for a while. While we could argue that the Dolphins have the best wide receiver tandem with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, it's tough to pick any WR trio better than Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. And they've got Joe Burrow throwing the ball and Joe Mixon to run it. And the Dolphins didn't exactly shut down the Ravens or Bills, so unless they can take advantage of a suspect offensive line, it could be a long night for the defense. On the other side of the ball, one would expect the Dolphins to move the ball, but the Bengals are solid at every level on defense, so it won't be easy.

FINAL DOLPHINS-BENGALS PREDICTION

The Dolphins haven't started 4-0 since the last season of Don Shula's legendary career ... all the way back in 1995, having come up short the past five times they started 3-0. The last of those seasons was 1996, which was Jimmy Johnson's first as head coach, just like this is Mike McDaniel's first year as head coach. There's little question the Dolphins have as much or more talent on this 2022 team than they did in those previous 3-0 starts of 1996, 1998, 2002, 2013 or 2018, and it really should surprise no one if they're able to make it four in a row against the Bengals on Thursday night. The Dolphins have shown the ability so far this season of coming up with big plays at key moments to pull out wins. But they also are a few plays away from being 1-2 instead of being 3-0, so the margin for error isn't huge. And that margin decreases when you factor in the short week with the road game and the challenge of facing a Cincinnati team with its own aspirations. This has the makings of a very entertaining game with two offenses capable of putting up big numbers, but in the end we're thinking it will be Burrow and company who have the final word. Final score: Bengals 29, Dolphins 27.