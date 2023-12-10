Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Williams, Claypool, Wilkins, and More

Who could end up being the future third receiver? How big of a factor could De'Von Achane be in the passing game? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the pre-Tennessee game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Batman (@Batman99166822):

Likely percentage Connor Williams & Christian Wilkins sign new contracts by next season? Will Howard (X) get traded next year?

Hey Batman, you’re asking me to look into my crystal ball here. Here’s my guess: Williams and Wilkins both are on the team, though one of them is on the franchise tag, Howard does not get traded.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Has Eichenberg's time at C helped his game at the G spot? Hill has great speed but Waddle isn't snail. Has the emphasis on Hill contributed to drops & any change in demeanor? Could Achane swinging wide forcing LB coverage be a play?

Hey Dave, rapid-fire answers for multiple questions (that’s the rule): Nah, I don’t buy the notion that playing center helped Eichenberg at guard, but it was more game experience, so that never hurts. You’re right, Waddle is no snail, but there’s been zero change in demeanor that we’ve observed and the occasional drop unfortunately always has been there. Lastly, having Achane go out in the flat to catch passes absolutely has to be something the Dolphins continue to utilize because of his game-changing speed.

From Sportscritic0277):

Outside of D. Hopkins and D. Henry, does anyone else pose a threat to the Phins defense?

Running back Tyjae Spears is a good-looking rookie with some speed, who’s a good change of pace for Henry and a good receiver out of the backfield.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain! Does Tyreek go over 200 yards this week? If Hill breaks the yards and TD record does he become MVP? (Meaning, if he fails to break both he won't be).

Hey Jeff, asking for 200 yards is a lot, though it would be foolish to rule it out, particularly against a mediocre Titans pass defense. As for the MVP award, if Tyreek reaches 2,000 and the Dolphins end up with the first or second, I think the answer is yes. I wouldn’t even rule him out with a 1 or 2 seed but not 2,000 yards. Obviously depends on what other candidates do, but I do think Tyreek is getting serious consideration this year (as he should).

From Vidal Moreno (@vidmor):

Who do I cheer for? Bills or Chiefs. Chiefs win...a nail in Bills coffin. Bills win...one more game of separation for the playoff seed between the Fins and the Chiefs. Help!

Hey Vidal, I put together a full rooting guide Sunday morning, but my initial thought here is the Bills don’t present a major challenge for the division title at this time, so go Bills.

From Dean G (@DeanGrames):

Will Claypool ever make an impact?

Hey Dean, first off, is any receiver making much of an impact this season other than Tyreek and at times Jaylen Waddle? I certainly wouldn’t rule out Claypool making some contribution at some point, but I’m not sure I’d expect anything major.

From Jason Kirkland (@1bigdad424):

What's up Alain? Great job covering the fish. Henry has always killed Miami, but with how the defense has been playing, how do you expect him to play on Monday (assuming he goes)?

Hey Jason, yeah, I do assume Henry to play and he’s clearly the one player who could really the Dolphins defense, but I have confidence that they’ll be able to keep him in check, more than enough for the mismatch on the other side to make the difference in the outcome.

From Shaun Braley (@shaunbraley):

What happened to the cornerback we drafted whose name I can’t remember since y’all stopped talking about him (insert sarcasm)?

Hey Shaun, that’s funny (but not very nice to Cam Smith). Smith has been contributing on special teams and that’s where I expect pretty much all of his work to continue this season. His time will come, but probably not this year.

From Paul Magliano (@PaulMagliano_):

Who do you think has been most impactful player for the Dolphins this season that was not on this roster in 2022? #AllDolphins

Hey Paul, so basically you’re asking me for the newcomer of the year … and I don’t know that I can say Jalen Ramsey just yet because he’s played only five games, though he’s really, really good. Same goes for De’Von Achane. So I’m thinking I go with LB David Long Jr., who leads the team in tackles.

From Greenview Construction (@CrispyChicken30):

If you could sign one of Hunt or Williams, who you got? Can you see a ton of restructures to free up $? Does Tua play on 5th year contract, then sign an extension that starts after 5th year; that gives us another couple of years of discounted contract.

You ask all good questions, but it’s still too early to really know, particularly when it comes to Tua and an extension, though I’m inclined to believe it would happen if he closes out the season the way it’s gone so far. As for Hunt or Williams, I think a center is more valuable than a right guard, so maybe Williams by a hair. And, yes, there will be restructures.

From Alan Peplow (@ALTHEWANDERER):

Who is most likely to claim the WR3 role for 2024 season? Claypool got a chance?

Hey Alan, the first thing to note here is that every wide receiver on the roster other than Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Of Berrios, Wilson, Cracraft, Claypool or Chosen, I’d think Berrios would be my choice, though Claypool wouldn’t be out of the equation. And let’s also not forget about Erik Ezukanma, who’s currently on the Non-Football Injury List, though I’d still go with Berrios as my choice here.

From Chris Topher (@Topheriphic):

How does the O-line health look this week after practices? Any sign of who the starters will be?

Hey Chris, the only thing we know for sure is that Robert Hunt won’t play, so Lester Cotton and Liam Eichenberg will be the starting guards. The next question is who’ll start at left tackle, and that could be Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm or Kion Smith.

From Stephen A. Hall, II (@SHsquared):

What are realistic expectations for Duke Riley w/ a full week of practice getting starter’s reps?

Hey Stephen, I think Duke Riley absolutely will do a solid job for the Dolphins defense because that’s the kind of player he is. In fact, I wouldn’t expect much of a drop-off with Jerome Baker out of the lineup because Riley is a starting-caliber player.