Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Hill, O-line, Riley, and More

Why is Austin Jackson not in the Comeback Player of the Year conversation? Should the defense be concerned with Derrick Henry? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the pre-Tennessee game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon):

Given the current injury struggles of this O-Line, is it time to call a line consisting of Armstead, Wynn, Williams, Hunt, and Jackson “Unicorns 2, The Sequel.”

Hey Leon, ha, good one! “The Unicorns,” of course, is the nickname All Dolphins columnist Omar Kelly bestowed upon the 2016 line of Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey, Jermon Bushrod and Ja’Wuan James, and that line was very, very good and included four first-round picks (all but Bushrod) and four who ended up being selected to the Pro Bowl at least once (all but James). This 2023 line was very, very effective, but since Armstead is the only one so far with a Pro Bowl on his resume, I’ll say let’s hold off on this a bit. But I do like the thought.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

In 2021 Aaron Rodgers won the MVP with these stats, 4,115 yards 37 TDs 4 INTs. Cooper Kupp had 1,947 yards, 145 receptions, 16 TDs. That year Kupp only received 1 vote for MVP. Tyreek will likely have a similar amount of TDs and yards to Kupp. With Kupp having many more receptions. If a QB wins this year they will likely have many more yards passing. A similar amount of TDs with Rodgers holding a large lead in terms of INTs. I may have amnesia but I don’t recall a huge crowd calling for Kupp to be the MVP. This year is different, however. I do see a lot of support for Tyreek to be MVP. ESPN runs shows almost every day talking about it. Tyreek has had a phenomenal season that will be very similar to Kupp’s. The QBs this year are on pace to eclipse Rodgers’ 2021 season. Why has the climate changed for a WR to win MVP?

Hey Dana, it’s a great question and one I touched on in my story about how Tyreek is wrong when he’s dismissing his MVP candidacy. And this is where too many folks, in my opinion, get married to pure stats and don’t fully appreciate the impact of a player. For starters, I don’t believe you would find anybody in the media, in the league or a former player who would even come close to suggesting that Kupp affected defenses the way that Tyreek does. So start with that when we discuss his stats. There’s hidden value there. Second, I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but I don’t recall Kupp being able to turn games as instantly as Tyreek always seems to do. The examples are all over the place, but just start with the Denver game that, yes, was a 50-point blowout but the fun got started with a long Tyreek TD. Same against Washington … three plays in, Hill has a 78-yard touchdown and the idea of a Commanders upset victory is pretty much done. Look at the number of big plays around the NFL and I’m going to think that Tyreek had a disproportionate share of those. And to answer the immediate pushback that Tua is involved in all those plays, I would counter by saying that some, if not most, of the connections featured some easy pitch and catch, where the hard work is done by Tyreek easily getting behind the defense. Bottom line: there are several QBs performing at a very high level this season (Tua clearly among them), but there’s nobody performing at a Tyreek level anywhere else on offense.

From Michael M. (via email):

Hi Alain, should Dolphins fans be rooting for the Chiefs or the Bills this weekend (Hard to believe rooting for the Bills in regular season is a possibility)? Also, If the Dolphins are up by 3 touchdowns at the half, shouldn't we see Mike White in order to get him some snaps AND keep Tua healthy?

Hey Mike, I’ll be publishing a full Dolphins rooting guide Sunday morning, but my initial knee-jerk reaction is to root for the Bills because I think the Dolphins are almost a lock to win the AFC East, so my focus is more on the top seed and not worrying about a potential — emphasis on the word “potential” matchup against the Bills in the playoffs when they might not even make it even with a win against Kansas City. As for the second question, yes, the Dolphins should put White in the game in the second half whenever the game is in control.

From Brandon Q. (via email):

Hey bud, even ignoring potential injuries vs inferior opponents like the past two weeks, I think not getting Tindall and Cam Smith significant time the next two weeks would be a mistake. Just talent development wise. I’ve suffered years of growing pains at the O-line to develop. I think I’d take my chances against the Titans and Jets with those two out there. Likelihood?

Hey Brandon, the likelihood of Tindall and Smith getting snaps other than the final minutes of a blowout or injuries are very, very slim. I do agree with your point about player development, but the Dolphins also are in the midst of a potential Super Bowl run and player development needs to take a back seat for now.

From Dan K. (via email):

Did Duke Riley make more plays than Baker (against Washington)? Baker looks the part but I can't remember a time he went out and made a game-winning play.

Hey Dan, Riley did have a very good outing after replacing Baker, but let’s not forget that Baker did have a pick-six at Philadelphia, along with another one against the Jets a few years back. I don’t think it’s fair to take shots at Baker here is my overriding point.

From Rich Miller (@treetop70bg):

With 17 games on the schedule and maybe 18 soon, how can NFL teams manage players’ durability? Will teams strategically sit players late in the season? Are they allowed to if players aren't on injury report?

Hey Rich, there are no rules in the NFL dictating that players have to play if they’re on the injury report and the truth is there’s only so much you can do in terms of preserving players because it’s a violent game and things happen.

From Crash Jensen (@Sngly):

Given the pass defenses of the last 4 opponents (NYJ #3, DAL #5, BAL #2, BUF #8), do you think Tyreek breaks 2,000? How many yards do you predict he’ll end up with? Thank you Poup & Omar for all the Dolphins content, and the interactive connections you promote! Do you feel Austin Jackson’s contract is a steal for the Dolphins? A right tackle for a left-handed QB is essentially like a left tackle in the rest of the league; $12 million a year for a very good blindside protector seems like a bargain.

Hey Crash, as you may (or may not) know, I’m not big on making predictions, whether it be team records or individual stats. I will just answer in a big-picture way and say I do think that Tyreek will reach 2,000. And, yes, it was a good deal for the Dolphins but also for Jackson, who got paid now and may or may not have been able to top that amount in free agency.

From John Kerns (@yitwail):

Why is Austin Jackson never mentioned for Comeback Player of the Year honors? He only played in 2 games last season.

Hey John, that is an excellent point you make and he’s played well enough that he definitely should get consideration. But that award, to be honest, has been practically a lock for Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin even though he’s barely played all season and Tua has been number 2 even though he did play 13 games in 2022.

From John Flora (@Capt_Cavephin):

With health in mind, what O line would you start against Tenn?

Hey John, yeah, with health in mind, I’d go with Kendall Lamm at left tackle, Liam Eichenberg at left guard, Connor Williams at center, Lester Cotton at right guard, and Austin Jackson at right tackle.

From Jason Kish (@SamandJanasdad):

Thanks for the amazing content! Why does the national media have a narrative that Dolohins aren't for real cause of 3 losses to great teams (away)...but the media doesn't question the strength of other teams when they have lost against subpar talent...KC vs Packers for example.

Hey Jason, I really wish Dolphins fans would stop worrying about whatever perception they think is out there and just enjoy this ride. And the truth is that I don’t know that the national media thinks the Dolphins “aren’t for real.” To be sure, the Dolphins absolutely will gain even more respect when they defeat a top-end team like Dallas, Baltimore or Buffalo. Until then, they absolutely deserve credit for beating and handling the inferior teams they’ve faced where others have gotten upset, though I’d honestly tell you the Packers are better than any team the Dolphins have defeated so far.

From Kevin Levine (@KcLevin15):

If you knew Buffalo was the 7 seed, would you rather be the 2 or 3? At home back-to-back weeks as the 2, or be the 3 seed and hope they knock off the 2, then they go to the 1 seed while you get another home game. But risk them losing and going on the road in the divisional round.

Hey Kevin, here’s how I would answer this: If the Dolphins aren’t good enough to beat Buffalo, they’re not good enough to get to the Super Bowl. Give me the No. 2 seed all day.

From Dan Ford (@CaribbeanClark):

McDaniel was asked early in the season if he would consider saving plays that he knew would work for more important games down the road. Do you think the same philosophy would apply to players i.e resting Armstead, Holland, Hunt for the big stretch at the end of the season?

Hey Dan, the second you start saving plays or players for “more important” is when you get bit by the injury bug. Now, I’m all for not rushing players to make sure they’re as healthy as possible for the stretch run, but that’s not the same thing.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, will the Dolphins defense be able to control and manage Derrick Henry; can AVG continue to have success as a pass rusher or will they use him more as ILB?

Hey Jorge, the Dolphins have been very good against the run all season except for the opener, though it wasn’t great against Washington. I don’t expect Henry to gain big yardage and stopping him clearly is the biggest priority for the defense. As for AVG, I think he’s much more valuable as an edge defender and there’s a bigger need there, and that’s where he’ll get most of his snaps.