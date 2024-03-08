Good News for Hunt, Maybe Not So Much for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week

Less than a week before what could be a big payday for him, Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt celebrated the extension signed by former college teammate Kevin Dotson.

The move was good news for Hunt more than just seeing an old buddy rewarded for his good work, but also because it might have provided an idea of how much he could end up getting on the open market.

Hunt and Dotson were considered among the top guards on the free agent market, which officially opens next Wednesday, but the Los Angeles Rams retained Dotson with a three-year contract that overthecap.com reported Friday was worth $48 million, including $32 million guaranteed.

Hunt was ranked second among pending UFA guards and Dotson was sixth according to NFL.com; Pro Football Focus had Dotson first and Hunt second.

Regardless of how they're viewed overall around the league, we can safely assume that Dotson provides a pretty good template for what Hunt's free agent contract might look like.

It's good news for Hunt, but not such good news for the Dolphins, who just might not have the cap space or the financial flexiblity to go that high for Hunt.

PFF had projected Dotson's contract coming in at four years with a $15 million annual average and $36 million guaranteed, so they were pretty close in those last two categories.

For Hunt, PFF projected a $17.5 million average over four years with $42 million guaranteed.

HUNT WOULD BE BIG LOSS FOR THE DOLPHINS

A 2020 second-round pick, Hunt probably has to rank as the second-most significant impending Dolphins free agent behind only Christian Wilkins.

But the Dolphins entered the offseason with 26 players scheduled to become UFAs, though that number has decreased by one with the team agreeing to terms with punter Jake Bailey.

The Dolphins also came into the offseason significantly over the salary cap and they still have work to do to become cap-compliant by the 4 p.m.. ET deadline next Wednesday.

The Dolphins have to be very judicious in how they spend their money and can't afford to give every impending UFA the contract he requests.

Hunt, like many of his teammates in the same situation, would love to remain in Miami, but it's also not wise to expect him to give the Dolphins a "hometown discount."