Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Wilkins, Ramsey, and More

Part 2 of the All Dolphins AFC/NFC title game weekend mailbag:

From Tuddle Army (@TuddleOnRadio)(:

If you could have one rock solid starter any position through draft or free agency, what would it be: Pass rusher, MLB, CB, Safety, O-Line, power back, WR3, TE, QB…?

The answer is yes. Oh wait, I have to pick. Based on the needs of the team and what we’re looking at realistically in terms of players coming back and leaving, I’d go with a cornerback.

From James (@Jay7kilo):

Do you think the Dolphins should do the 49ers approach and build the roster up and draft/sign a cheaper QB?

Hey James, every team in the NFL should try to emulate what the 49ers have done in terms of their roster building because it’s how they’ve wound up with the deepest roster in the league and that’s despite making that horrible trade with the Dolphins where they gave up three No. 1s for Trey Lance. But it starts with nailing your picks and landing some home runs in the draft. Yes, the Dolphins should emulate that, but it’s easier said than done.

From Phin4life (@Phin4life1):

Do you think Grier is a good GM? I feel with all the power, money and draft picks he had in all of his administration, we should have a Super Bowl team.

It's impossible for me to give a high grade to any front office member when the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000. And it’s even more of a negative mark when you consider the insane draft capital the Dolphins had in 2020-21 and the big moves they were able to make with the trades for Hill, Chubb and Ramsey.

From Jennifer Forbush (@JenniferForbush):

BB as DC for a two-year rental…you know I’m right.

Hey Jennifer, not a bad idea, but do we really think BB would accept being a DC after being a head coach for two decades. And do we really think MMcD would want to have the shadow of BB on his staff? It’s a no on both ends as I see it.

From Dan McCann (@Dmccann9):

Alain, there were numerous mentions that players were being kept out longer to be ready for the elimination games. Given how the Fins did this season in those elimination games, do you think they might take a different approach, say, playing every game like they all matter?

Hey Dan, who came up with that notion of the Dolphins “saving” players? Media folks. I don’t buy it for a second. Guys didn’t play because they weren’t ready to play or there was an aggravated risk of injury. And I can name three instances where players came back and immediately got re-injured or aggravated their injuries (Hunt, Williams, Holland).

From S M D (@asnf6193):

Why is it so difficult for Miami to build a physical team on both sides of the ball?

It’s the way the team was built once upon a time when Dave Wannstedt was the head coach and the team leaned on the running game, but this team became a speed team (or speed offense) once the Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill. It’s just difficult to justify giving up as much as they did with draft capital and money and not feature Hill, so he became the focal point and then it was enhanced with Mostert, Waddle and Achane.

From Dominic Papa (@PapaDominic):

Hi Alain, you mentioned a few episodes ago letting Christian walk and being able to maybe sign Williams, Hunt and Van Ginkel. However, what about a scenario where they actually trade Ramsey? This frees up $20 million this season for cap purposes, and then you can sign the other four.

Hey Dominic, it’s an interesting suggestion for sure, but the first question in any hypothetical like that is, who’s trading for Ramsey with the contract the Dolphins gave him, including $25.5 million guaranteed in 2024? You also could make the argument that a stud cornerback is more valuable than a stud defensive tackle.

From Dan Ford (@CaribbeanClark):

If this window closes without a deep run in the playoffs, is it still better to retain Grier/McDaniel for the sake of continuity?

Hey Dan, it’s a bottom-line business and if the question is whether I would do it, the answer is no. The idea is to win big, and if it doesn’t happen soon with Grier/McDaniel, it would be time to give somebody else a shot.

From Rico’s RoughNecks (@TheFin22):

At #21, best available or need? It’s hypothetical, so can’t trade up or down. #AllDolphins

Always, always, always go for best player available. If it fills a need, even better. But don’t force a pick because of need.

From Cubanater10 (@cubanater10):

WHY does Danny Crossman STILL have a job while assistants are getting canned left & right? He's awful! Thanks Poup!

I’m not sure why Crossman has managed to stick around despite the special teams being less than impressive, particularly when his ST assistant Brendan Farrell reportedly won’t be coming back. But also note that the other three assistants moving on are offensive assistants who simply want to move up and don’t have that opportunity in Miami.

From X Baller (@XHowardPick6):

In your opinion, if Tua next year wins a 1st round playoff game and plays well in it, is that enough to keep him?

Under your hypothetical, yes, because that would take care of the big question that needs to be answered. Of course, if it comes after a mediocre regular season where other factors help the Dolphins get into the playoffs, it might be a difference conversation, but the first reflex is to say yes.

From WesleyNickelson (@OrangeandBlues):

Saquon Barkley?

Hey Wesley, we’re going to be doing this again this year? Mostert is coming off a career year, Achane was a complete stud as a rookie, don’t think we’ll see any significant additions at running back.

From Michael LaVigne (@EH_MicLaV):

Can the Dolphins put an original round tender on Wilkins?

Hey Michael, those tenders apply to restricted free agents. Wilkins is an unrestricted free agent, so the Dolphins can use the transition or franchise tag (exclusive or non-exclusive).

From Sportz (@Sportzbet72):

What happened with Vic Fangio? Was something going on behind the scenes we weren’t aware of?

A lot of players didn’t care for him and his lack of flexibility.

From Thomas (via email)

Hi Alain, thank you for answering all these questions. I have a couple observations about recent mailbag questions today. The first is, with the obligatory injuries aren't an excuse comment, do you think people are underestimating the impact of injuries on the Dolphins offense? No offensive lineman started every game. The second-most starts on the line was 12 by Eichenberg. We can see clearly from the season-long PFF grades how big a drop-off it was from Wynn, Williams and Hunt to Cotton, Liam and Jones. And everyone wonders what happened to the offense late. The offense is designed around speed and Hill, Waddle, Mostert and Achane all had leg or foot injuries at the end of the season when the team had to play three of the top four defenses in football. Seems to me that injuries really hurt the offense. Second, I see all this doom and gloom about Tua, and then some more measured comments. You have noted we don't know what his ceiling is yet. It seems to me that so far Tua has gotten better each season. The reason I would give him a big extension is that I feel confident that he is going to continue to work on his game and get better. Not saying he is either of these players, but while Drew Brees and Tom Brady had a lot of seasons with 4,000 yards and 30 TDs, neither one did that until their late 20s. I think Tua needs to work on his leadership skills, but his big problems all seem fixable. I guess the question here is if you see any reason to believe he won't continue to get better?

Hey Thomas, I’ll start with the injuries, which certainly were a factor, but I would take issue with your characterization of the offensive line because I did not see it as a major problem. As for the skill position players, sure, injuries didn’t help, but every single solitary team is dealing with things at the end of the season. As for Tua, Tom Brady won a Super Bowl with a game-winning drive in his second season, so I would never, ever use him as a comp. And you said yourself your reason for giving him a long-term extension is that you’re confident he'll continue to get better because he’s gotten better every year. And this is where I would counter by suggesting that outside of being able to play every game his 2023 season looked a lot like the one in 2022 and I’m not convinced that there’s another level and I would not as an organization commit to, say, three more years to find out. He’s been in the league four years already and if we’re talking about Drew Brees, this was in the early 2000s; QBs just blossom more quickly these days. It’s why my position this offseason has been to let Tua play on the fifth-year option and then evaluate where things are.