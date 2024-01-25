Dolphins Losing Second Defensive Coach ... And Other Departures

It was only two days ago that Miami Dolphins assistant defensive line coach Kenny Baker was announced as one of the assistant coaches for the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl, but he's now become former Dolphins assistant D-line coach Kenny Baker.

Baker will be leaving the Dolphins to become defensive line coach at the University of Texas, according to 247Sports, ESPN and others.

Additionally, four other members of the coaching staff won't be returning in 2024, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe: offensive assistants Ricardo Allen, Mike Judge and Kolby Smith, and assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell.

Judge and Farrell had been with the Dolphins since 2019; Smith joined the Dolphins in 2020; and Allen came aboard to join head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022.

BAKER LEAVES FOR TEXAS

Baker will become the second Dolphins defensive coach to leave this offseason, following of course the much-publicized departure of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Baker spent one season with the Dolphins after joining the team from Western Kentucky University. In that one season, Baker helped Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins produced career-high sack totals while the run defense finished seventh in yards allowed per game and sixth in yards per attempt.

With Texas, Baker is joining a program coming off a season that ended with a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals. He replaces Bo Davis, who left to coach at LSU.

Baker was among seven new coaches the Dolphins hired in 2023 after Mike McDaniel's first year as head coach, along with Fangio, offensive line coach Butch Barry, offensive assistant Max McCaffrey,defensive assistant Steve Donatell, passing game coordinator/secondary Renaldo Hill and safeties coach Joe Kasper.