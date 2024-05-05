Dolphins Notebook: Ross, Duke, and Trill

Former Miami Dolphins running back Duke Johnson announced his retirement from the National Football League on Sunday.

The former University of Miami star, a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, played for the Dolphins in 2021 when he recorded the two 100-yard rushing performances of his career, 117 yards against the New England Patriots in the season finale and 107 yards against the New York Jets in December.

Johnson also played for the Browns and Houston Texans before ending his career with one game for the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

Johnson is 30 years old and he is going out on his terms, and without any gripes, according to what he has written on Instagram.

"8 years, four teams, with 1 goal in mind, create a better life for my family. I never dreamed of being the all time leading rusher of my dream school or being somewhere on the list of all time players to come out of South Florida," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I just wanted an opportunity to play a game to provide a better life for my family and I was able to do just that. I want to thank each team for giving me the chance to play and represent your organization and all the fans that supported me through the highs and the lows."

Johnson rushed for 2,265 yards and caught passes for an additional 2,870 yards on 311 receptions. Johnson also scored 11 touchdowns on the ground and another 12 via the forward pass. He was always considered dangerous in the open field with the ball in his hands.

ROSS' POSITION OF POTENTIAL SALE CLEAR

Tom Garfinkel, the president, vice chairman and CEO of the Dolphins, made it patently clear Sunday morning that a controlling interest in the Miami Dolphins is not for sale and that the Ross family will continue to retain control for many years to come.

"What I can say is that I know unequivocally that the team is not for sale," Garfinkel said before the F1 race at Hard Rock Stadium, according to the Palm Beach Post. "I think the price could be much higher than $10 billion, the team wouldn't sell. So the team is not for sale, the control of the team's not for sale. And so from that standpoint, I think all of that is kind of not really relevant because Steve is not selling the team."

USA Today reported last week that an offer of $10 billion was made to Ross for control of the team, the F1 race and the stadium. The offer was rejected by Ross. It should be noted that the Denver Broncos recently sold for $4.65 billion and the Washington Commanders sold for $6.05 billion.

Instead of selling his franchise, Ross intends to keep the team and eventually turn ownership of the team and its assets over to his daughters Jennifer and Kimberly.

WILL THE TRILL BE BACK IN THE NFL?

Trill Williams, a former safety for the Dolphins who was sidelined in 2022 with a torn ACL and who was out of the NFL in 2023, was one of four players invited to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie minicamp this weekend. He will be looked at to play cornerback due to his length and his ability to reach the ball at its highest point and compete with receivers for the 50-50 balls.

Williams, who played collegiately at Syracuse, originally was signed as an UDFA by the New Orleans Saints in 2021 before catching on with Miami. The 6-2, 198-pound former safety might be considered a long shot by many to make it to training camp, but he has a nice blend of size and speed that defensive coaches like.

Another player with Dolphins ties attending a rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this weekend was Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, who got his shot with the Seattle Seahawks.