Early Line for Every Dolphins Game

The Miami Dolphins are early favorites for 10 of their 17 games

Jalen Ramsey's game-clinching interception against the Las Vegas Raiders last November.
Jalen Ramsey's game-clinching interception against the Las Vegas Raiders last November. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins will carry pretty solid expectations heading into the 2024 regular season, at least judging by early betting lines.

The opening lines from the DraftKings Sportsbook have the Dolphins favored in each of their first seven games and 10 of their first 13.

The Dolphins' biggest opening point spread comes against the New England Patriots in the Week 12 game at Hard Rock Stadium, with Miami favored by seven points.

Conversely, the Dolphins are never worse than a three-point underdog, which happens three times per the opening lines.

Here's the full rundown of the Dolphins' opening lines:

DOLPHINS 2024 OPENING BETTING LINES

Week 1, vs. Jacksonville — Dolphins favored by 3.5, over/under 49.5

Week 2, vs. Buffalo — Dolphins favored by 1, over/under 51

Week 3, at Seattle — Dolphins favored by 2, over/under 49

Week 4, vs. Tennessee — Dolphins favored by 6.5, over/under 46

Week 5, at New England — Dolphins favored by 4.5, over/under 45

Week 7, at Indianapolis — Dolphins favored by 1, over/under 49

Week 8, vs. Arizona — Dolphins favored by 6, over/under 47

Week 9, at Buffalo — Bills favored by 3, over/under 51

Week 10, at L.A. Rams — Rams favored by 1, over/under 47.5

Week 11, vs. Las Vegas — Dolphins favored by 6, over/under 47

Week 12, vs. New England — Dolphins favored by 7, over/under 45

Week 13, at Green Bay — Packers favored by 3, over/under 48.5

Week 14, vs. N.Y. Jets — Dolphins favored by 2, over/under 47.5

Week 15, at Houston — Texans favored by 2.5, over/under 49.5

Week 16, vs. San Francisco — 49ers favored by 1, over/under 49

Week 17, at Cleveland — Browns favored by 2, over/under 44.5

Week 18, at N.Y. Jets — Jets favored by 3, over/under 45

-- Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

-- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

