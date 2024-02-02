Tua, Armstead Talk 2024 Status

The Miami Dolphins have strong representation at the 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, and some of their biggest stars spoke before the AFC "practice" Friday.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and tackle Terron Armstead both discussed their situation with South Florida reporters, among other topics.

TUA CONFIDENT ABOUT NEW DEAL

The contract situation with Tua, making his first Pro Bowl appearance, is the biggest offseason topic for the Dolphins, who must decide between signing him to a long-term extension, having him play on his fifth-year option or looking to trade him.

Either of the first two is the way more likely outcome, and getting an extension obviously would be Tua's choice.

So, naturally, he was asked Friday about the likelihood of signing an extension in the offseason.

“I believe that will happen," Tagovailoa said, via Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network, "but I’m gonna let my agents, gonna let you know Chris [Grier], Mike [McDaniel], let those guys talk about that and let them move forward accordingly.”

What that extension might look like, in terms of financial terms, is another hot topic and likely will lead to some interesting conversations between the Dolphins and Tua's representation.

But Tua said he already was looking forward to the offseason program.

“There’s probably four things that I wanna get better at,” Tagovailoa said. “Am I gonna share? Probably not. But I’m looking forward to OTAs when we get to see you guys again and you guys can see us.”

NO DECISION YET FROM ARMSTEAD

For Armstead, the issue isn't a new contract, but whether he wants to come back for a 12th NFL season after again having to deal with numerous injuries in 2023.

Armstead left the door open after the playoff loss at Kansas City for the possibility he might call it a career, saying he needs to let his body heal and do some reflecting.

On Friday, he said no decision had been made but that he wouldn't let things linger.

“I’m not going to prolong the process at all," Armstead said, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. "I’m just taking time to get away from the game and let my body heal.”

Armstead's 2024 salary is a little north of $13 million, with $5 million already guaranteed and the rest becoming guaranteed if he's on the roster on the third day of the new league year, which would March 15.

While Armstead has dealt with injuries during his two seasons with the Dolphins, he was selected to the Pro Bowl each of those two seasons and losing him would create a massive void on the Dolphins offensive line.