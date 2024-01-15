Armstead Throws Out Retirement Possibility

It may be something or it may not, but Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead mentioned the possibility of retirement during locker cleanout day Monday.

Armstead, whose 11th NFL season ended with the 26-7 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card playoffs Saturday night, was asked whether he definitely was coming back in light of the injuries he's battled in recent years and given the fact he'll turn 33 in July.

And Armstead answered less than definitively.

"I never make any any decisions right after the season, always take my time, process, talk to God, let him order my steps, talk to my kids," Armstead said. "That's been my approach the last three offseasons, so it'll be the same approach this offseason."

Armstead has three years left on the five-year contract he signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March 2022, with base salaries in excess of $12 million each of the next three years, including $5 million guaranteed in 2024.

The left tackle said his decision would come down to his health and his family.

"It's a balance, "Armstead said. "It's a balance. The body for sure. Definitely got to go out and be able to do it at a high level. I'm never going to be one of the players out there getting my ass whoopped ever. So got to be able to perform at a high level, body wise. And then my kids getting a little older. My twins are 11. They're playing basketball and my son is 6. So I want to talk to them. But I'd say it's let God order my step."

But later in his media session, Armstead made a more encouraging statement in terms of his potential return.

"I love the game," he said. "An artist once said, the moment I stop having fun with it, I'll be done with it. And I'm having a blast. I mean, I love it, I love it and I love what we're building. I'm chasing a ring, that's the only reason I'm playing. I want to a Super Bowl. That's the only reason I'm playing."

ANOTHER SEASON WITH INJURY ISSUES FOR ARMSTEAD

Armstead ended up playing 10 games in the 2023 regular season after playing 13 in 2022, missing time because of a variety of injuries again.

After undergoing knee surgery last offseason, Armstead said he would have to consider that option this year "on a couple of body parts."

Armstead missed the start of the season after getting injured in a joint practice with the Houston Texans, then sustained a knee injury in Week 4 at Buffalo before later getting kicked in the leg in Week 13 at Washington.

Two days after the Dolphins season ended, Armstead said he still was dealing with issues.

"I got a ways to go, man," he said. "I dealt with a lot this year. Probably one of the most challenging years that I've had. But I think I found my stride and found my formula late in the season, last six weeks, was able to move better, play the way that I was accustomed to playing. Really started to catch my stride getting in midseason form, like towards the end of the season."