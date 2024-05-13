Dolphins Signing Minicamp Tryout Players
The Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp proved a very good one for at least two participants.
Offensive lineman Ireland Brown and cornerback Jason Maitre, two of the 27 players who attended on a tryout, apparently impressed the Dolphins enough that they'll be signing him to a contract, according to reports.
Brown played four seasons at Rutgers, the last three on the offensive line after switching over from the defensive line. He began his college career with one season at Boston College.
Brown, who was listed at 6-2, 290 on the Dolphins' rookie minicamp roster, was one of six offensive linemen on a tryout this past weekend, along with second-round pick Patrick Paul and rookie free agent signings Andrew Meyers, Matthew Jones and Bayron Matos, the former college basketball player from the Dominican Republic.
Maitre also spent time at Boston College, played four seasons then before finishing off his college career at Wisconsin in 2023. Maitre played in 12 games with nine starts at the nickel cornerback spot for the Badgers last season, recording 33 tackles and one interception.
In all, 46 players took part in the rookie minicamp, including the seven draft picks and 12 undrafted rookie free agents.
The list of tryout players was highlighted by seven-year NFL veteran defensive end Aaron Lynch, who last played in 2020 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
FORMER DOLPHINS DRAFT PICKS DOAKS DUMPED
Running back Gerrid Doaks, a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2021, has been waived by the Houston Texans.
After spending his rookie season on the Dolphins practice squad, Doaks spent the past two seasons on and off the Texans practice squad but has yet to be moved to the active roster, even as a game-day elevation.
Doaks, who played collegiately at Cincinnati, did have an impressive preseason finale in 2021 when he rushed for 56 yards and two touchdown against the Bengals.,