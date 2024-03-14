Elliott Headed to Pittsburgh

Deshon Elliott could become one half of an all-former-Miami-Dolphins starting safety tandem

The Miami Dolphins again have lost a defensive starter to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Safety DeShon Elliott has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Steelers, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, with the deal reportedly worth as much as $6 million.

Elliott leaves the Dolphins after one season after signing as an unrestricted free agent from the Detroit Lions last March.

The Steelers signed linebacker Elandon Roberts as a free agent from the Dolphins last offseason and their starting free safety, of course, is 2018 Dolphins first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Elliott started 15 games in his season with Miami, finishing with 82 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The highlight of his season came in the Week 16 victory against the Dallas Cowboys that clinched the Dolphins' playoff berth when he turned around and stopped in the open field running back Tony Pollard just short of the goal line on a first-down play that appeared certain to result in a touchdown.

Instead, the Cowboys fumbled on the next play and the Dolphins recovered to end the drive at the start of their 22-20 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Elliott provided a physical presence in the back end, something that's been his calling card throughout his NFL career, but his pass coverage was spotty at best. His opponent passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference, was an ugly 140.8 — the third straight season that number topped 120.

THE DOLPHINS' SAFETY SITUATION

Elliott becomes the second Dolphins safety to leave via free agency, following Brandon Jones' exit to the Denver Broncos.

Veteran Jordan Poyer agreed to terms on a one-year contract earlier this week and figures to replace Elliott as the starting safety alongside 2021 second-round pick Jevon Holland.

Elliott becomes the fifth Dolphins players who started at least 10 games in 2023 to leave this offseason, following Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel.