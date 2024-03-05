The Book on New Dolphins DT Isaiah Mack

The Dolphins signed a former Baltimore Ravens defender who played under new DC Anthony Weaver

Along with releasing linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerback Keion Crossen, the Miami Dolphins made another roster move Tuesday and this one involved the addition of defensive tackle Isaiah Mack.

The Dolphins signed Mack as a "street" free agent after he had been out of the NFL since last August when he was waived by the Washington Commanders.

Mack has played 25 career games since entering the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga, which is 11 fewer than his number of career transactions bouncing from practice squad to active rosters with the Tennessee Tiants (2019-20), New England Patriots (2020), Baltimore Ravens, (2021-22), Denver Broncos (2021), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021), Seattle Seahawks (2022), New York Jets (2023) and finally Washington (2023).

His most extensive action came as a rookie free agent with the Titans in 2019 when he played 13 games with one start and had 1.5 sacks.

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is familiar with Mack from their time together in Baltimore in 2021-22 when Mack played four games and had his other career sack (in 2021).

HOW MACK FITS IN WITH THE DOLPHINS

At 6-1, 299, Mack is an undersized nose tackle, but he becomes only the third interior defensive lineman the Dolphins have under contract for 2024.

The other two are Zach Sieler and Brandon Pili, who spent most of his rookie season in 2023 on the practice squad.

Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis and Da'Shawn Hand all are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents March 13.

The Dolphins figure to bolster the position through free agency and/or the draft, and logic suggests that Mack will battle simply to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.