All Dolphins

The 10 Most Forgettable Dolphins Plays at the Bye

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill are among those involved in some of the Miami Dolphins' worst plays of the season so far

Alain Poupart

Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) runs the ball for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (46) runs the ball for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1, not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week we presented our picks for the top 10 Miami Dolphins plays of the 2024 season as the team heads into its bye, and since we're all about balance at Miami Dolphins On SI, now we turn our attention to the 10 most forgettable plays.

Our list features six offensive plays, compared to four on defense and special teams, and a pretty evenly spread out among the past four games.

Here then is our list of the top 10 Dolphins plays of 2024 at the bye:

1. THE TUA SCRAMBLE

This is an obvious choice, right? The immediate result of Tua's fourth-down scramble against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 was positive because he got the first down to set up a first-and-goal, but in the big picture, this obviously was bad for the Dolphins.

2. THE TYREEK DROP/FUMBLE

The Dolphins' most dreadful performance of the season probably was the Monday night game against Tennessee, it was lowlighted by Tyreek Hill dropping a lateral from Tyler Huntley on the first offensive drive and then casually going after the loose ball while defender Arden Key was making the easy fumble recovery.

3. THE ERRANT SNAP AT NEW ENGLAND

The Dolphins left points on the field during their victory at Gillette Stadium, and the most egregious example came late in the second quarter when Aaron Brewer's shotgun snap when Huntley wasn't ready for it turned a third-and-3 from the Patriots 25 into a fourth-and-25 from the 47. Oh, and the Dolphins were flagged for an illegal shift on the play. Ugh.

4. THE PICK-SIX AGAINST BUFFALO

Before he left the game with his concussion, Tagovailoa had a rough outing against the Bills, and the worst of it easily was the interception he threw as he tried to get rid of the ball to avoid a third-down sack — when the drive was going to be over regardless.

5. THE LONG METCALF TOUCHDOWN

The Dolphins defense didn't have a horrible game against Seattle, though the first quarter was rough. Particularly disappointing was giving up that 71-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to make the score 17-3 right after the Dolphins had to settle for a field goal in a first-and-goal situation.

6. THE FAILED JET SWEEP

This isn't so much on Tyreek Hill because the failed fourth-and-1 jet sweep against the Titans was the result of not getting to the linebacker at the second level quickly enough to prevent him from forcing Hill to go laterally longer, allowing safety Quandre Diggs to come up and make the play.

7. ANOTHER BAD SNAP

It was bad enough that Jake Bailey had a punt blocked in the second quarter, but the Dolphins weren't even able to get off a field goal attempt in the final minute of the half because Blake Ferguson rolled the snap.

8. THE LONG RUN AGAINST TENNESSEE

As poorly as the offense was playing, the defense kept the Dolphins in it for most of the Tennessee game, but that changed when Tony Pollard found a hole at the line and scooted 41 yards to set up the Titans' only touchdown.

9. THE WEIRD MARY

Mike McDaniel explained after the fact that the idea on the last play of the first half at Seattle was to have Skylar Thompson throw in the middle of the field to try to draw a DPI to give Miami a shot at a field goal — like they were able to do against the Chargers in the 2023 season opener. The play turned ugly when Thompson just held on to the ball until he was drilled from behind and it says here the percentages would have been just as good to send receivers into the end zone to attempt.a true Hail Mary.

10. THE JAMES COOK RUN

What was so deflating about James Cook's 49-yard touchdown run is that it came immediately after the Dolphins were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run and it gave the Bills a 24-7 lead in the second quarter.

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News