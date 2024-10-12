The 10 Most Forgettable Dolphins Plays at the Bye
Earlier this week we presented our picks for the top 10 Miami Dolphins plays of the 2024 season as the team heads into its bye, and since we're all about balance at Miami Dolphins On SI, now we turn our attention to the 10 most forgettable plays.
Our list features six offensive plays, compared to four on defense and special teams, and a pretty evenly spread out among the past four games.
Here then is our list of the top 10 Dolphins plays of 2024 at the bye:
1. THE TUA SCRAMBLE
This is an obvious choice, right? The immediate result of Tua's fourth-down scramble against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 was positive because he got the first down to set up a first-and-goal, but in the big picture, this obviously was bad for the Dolphins.
2. THE TYREEK DROP/FUMBLE
The Dolphins' most dreadful performance of the season probably was the Monday night game against Tennessee, it was lowlighted by Tyreek Hill dropping a lateral from Tyler Huntley on the first offensive drive and then casually going after the loose ball while defender Arden Key was making the easy fumble recovery.
3. THE ERRANT SNAP AT NEW ENGLAND
The Dolphins left points on the field during their victory at Gillette Stadium, and the most egregious example came late in the second quarter when Aaron Brewer's shotgun snap when Huntley wasn't ready for it turned a third-and-3 from the Patriots 25 into a fourth-and-25 from the 47. Oh, and the Dolphins were flagged for an illegal shift on the play. Ugh.
4. THE PICK-SIX AGAINST BUFFALO
Before he left the game with his concussion, Tagovailoa had a rough outing against the Bills, and the worst of it easily was the interception he threw as he tried to get rid of the ball to avoid a third-down sack — when the drive was going to be over regardless.
5. THE LONG METCALF TOUCHDOWN
The Dolphins defense didn't have a horrible game against Seattle, though the first quarter was rough. Particularly disappointing was giving up that 71-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to make the score 17-3 right after the Dolphins had to settle for a field goal in a first-and-goal situation.
6. THE FAILED JET SWEEP
This isn't so much on Tyreek Hill because the failed fourth-and-1 jet sweep against the Titans was the result of not getting to the linebacker at the second level quickly enough to prevent him from forcing Hill to go laterally longer, allowing safety Quandre Diggs to come up and make the play.
7. ANOTHER BAD SNAP
It was bad enough that Jake Bailey had a punt blocked in the second quarter, but the Dolphins weren't even able to get off a field goal attempt in the final minute of the half because Blake Ferguson rolled the snap.
8. THE LONG RUN AGAINST TENNESSEE
As poorly as the offense was playing, the defense kept the Dolphins in it for most of the Tennessee game, but that changed when Tony Pollard found a hole at the line and scooted 41 yards to set up the Titans' only touchdown.
9. THE WEIRD MARY
Mike McDaniel explained after the fact that the idea on the last play of the first half at Seattle was to have Skylar Thompson throw in the middle of the field to try to draw a DPI to give Miami a shot at a field goal — like they were able to do against the Chargers in the 2023 season opener. The play turned ugly when Thompson just held on to the ball until he was drilled from behind and it says here the percentages would have been just as good to send receivers into the end zone to attempt.a true Hail Mary.
10. THE JAMES COOK RUN
What was so deflating about James Cook's 49-yard touchdown run is that it came immediately after the Dolphins were stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run and it gave the Bills a 24-7 lead in the second quarter.