The Top 10 Dolphins Plays at the Bye
The Miami Dolphins' drastic drop in offensive production has meant a lot fewer highlight plays so far in the 2024 regular season, to the point where coming up with the team's top 10 plays at their bye had more of a focus on defense and special teams.
Our list wound up featuring four offensive plays, compared to six on defense and special teams, and not surprisingly the most plays came from the 20-17 season-opening victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars when the Dolphins looked most like the contender they were expected to be in 2024.
Here then is our list of the top 10 Dolphins plays of 2024 at the bye:
1. JEVON HOLLAND'S FORCED FUMBLE
There really shouldn't be any debate about this one because the Dolphins appeared headed for a 24-7 deficit against Jacksonville with Travis Etienne on his way to the end zone before Holland came in from the side with a perfectly timed and placed punch on the ball to force the game-turning fumble.
2. THE TUA-TO-TYREEK BOMB
This almost is a combo deal with the Jevon Holland play because it came immediately after and the 80-yard touchdown pulled the Dolphins to within 17-14 on their way to that 20-17 victory.
3. EMMANUEL OGBAH'S MONDAY NIGHT INT
The Monday night loss against the Tennessee Titans started off well enough, with outside linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah's thigh interception of Will Levis after he dropped into coverage while Jalen Ramsey blitzed from the slot.
4. MOSTERT'S RUN DURING THE GAME-WINNING DRIVE AT NEW ENGLAND
The Dolphins' win at New England wasn't a work of art, but the game-winning touchdown drive was pure magic to fans of old-fashioned football because it ended with seven straight running plays. The longest of those was Mostert's 18-yard gain to the Patriots 13-yard line.
5. SANDERS' GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL
It's been an up-and-down season for Sanders, who has missed three of 12 field goal attempts, but he was money on that game-winning 52-yard field goal against Jacksonville when the Dolphins didn't try very hard to gain additional yardage once they got into range.
6. ZACH SIELER PICK AT SEATTLE
What can we say, we love big-man interceptions. Even more so when it involves teamwork, like this one did going from Calais Campbell's tip at the line into the hands of Sieler.
7. WADDLE'S LONG-GAINER IN THE OPENER
Because it didn't lean to any points, the 63-yard connection from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle in the third quarter didn't rank higher on the list, though it's the second-longest offensive play of the season so far.
8. KADER'S PICK
After a bad start, the defense did its best to help the Dolphins get back in the game at Seattle, the most glaring example being Kader Kohou's interception after Emmanuel Ogbah had Geno Smith by the legs in the end zone and his desperation pass deflected off running back Zach Charbonnet.
9. SANDERS' LONG-DISTANCE KICK VS. TENNESSEE
Gotta give a hat tip anytime a kicker makes a 56-yard field goal, which so far is Sanders' longest of the season.
10. ACHANE TAKES A SHORT PASS FOR A LONG GAIN
The Dolphins have had few big plays offensively this season, but they got one on their very first drive when De'Von Achane took a swing pass on third-and-13 and went 39 yards into Jacksonville territory.