How Raheem Mostert Managed His First Game Back
Running back Raheem Mostert is feeling good again, which is a good sign for the Miami Dolphins.
Mostert suffered a chest injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener and was back in the lineup against the New England Patriots on Sunday when the Dolphins ended a three-game losing streak with a 15-10 victory at Gillette Stadium.
“Cardio is good, rehab is good," Mostert said Tuesday after the team's only practice of their bye week. "I’ve been feeling lot better. I’m game ready."
Mostert indicated he was scheduled to be a "pitch count" against the Patriots in his first game back, but his work load was adjusted after fellow running back De'Von Achane left the game because of a concussion.
Rookie Jaylen Wright filled in admirably for Achane and led the team rushing yards. Mostert ended up with 19 carries for 80 yards while playing 44 snaps.
THE OBSTACLE THAT RAHEEM MOSTERT NEEDED TO CLEAR
Mostert said the biggest obstacle with which he was concerned was just getting hit. He wanted to make sure he could breathe and there would be no pain. He was happy with the results.
"I played about 65 percent of the game. Still trying to work in and try to get those hits," Mostert said. "That was my main concern, was getting hit and seeing how this bad boy does. I did good, I felt like I did a decent job coming back.
“I wasn’t really surprised, but it felt good to get a couple of hits early on.”
Mostern believes he is right where he wants to be, physically and mentally. He is going to continue working through the bye week and get ready for the Indianapolis Colts.
“This game just helped me establish right back to where I’m at, where I need to be and bringing that physicality to the game," Mostert said.
Mostert was pleased with the effort the running backs gave. He also gave his kudos to the offensive line for blocking so well. The Dolphins rushed for a season-high 193 yards Sunday while averaging a healthy 4.7 yards per attempt.
“It’s comforting to know we were getting those type of runs. And then being able to utilize the run game the way we did," Mostert said. "It’s just going to open up more doors for everything else. I feel like once you establish the line of scrimmage everything else will take care of itself and that’s what we have to do.”