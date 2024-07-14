The Top 75 Dolphins Games of the 2000s: Numbers 16-20
The last two seasons have been generally good ones and often memorable for the Miami Dolphins, who made the playoffs each time mostly behind one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.
The proof comes in our ranking of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, which featured seven games from 2022 (the most of any season) plus four more from last season.
Of course, this is all subjective and every Dolphins fan might have a different view of each game. For us, it was about the entertainment value of the game combined with the significance of it, with bonus points awarded for anything unusual that happened like, say, a ridiculous three-lateral finish or a team being called back from the locker room 30 minutes after everybody thought the game was over.
And, yes, the list includes some Dolphins losses purely on the entertainment value and quality of the game.
So here it is, our countdown of the top 75 Dolphins games of the 2000s, continuing with numbers 16-20:
20. 2009 vs. New England — Dolphins 22, New England 21
Like the 2013 game in Miami that was sealed by an interception, the Dolphins clinched this come-from-behind win against New England when linebacker Channing Crowder picked off Tom Brady on a second-and-10 from the Patriots 33 with under a minute left. This looked like a New England blowout at the start, as the Patriots drove 80 yards for a touchdown on their first two drives to take a 14-0 lead. Things still didn't look very good after Brady had an 81-yard touchdown pass to Sam Aiken to make it 21-10 early in the fourth quarter, but the Dolphins came back on the strength of two Dan Carpenter field goals and a TD pass from Chad Henne to Brian Hartline.
19. 2018 vs. Chicago — Dolphins 31, Bears 28 (OT)
With Ryan Tannehill sidelined with a shoulder injury, Brock Osweiler got the start at QB for the Dolphins and certainly made the most of it — with a lot of help from Albert Wilson. Osweiler passed for 380 yards, including 155 to Wilson and the two connected for two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder off a short throw over the middle that tied the score 28-28 late in the fourth quarter. Overtime also was filled with twists and turns, with Kenyan Drake fumbling with the Dolphins in field goal position and the Bears' Cody Parkey later missing a 53-yard field goal attempt.
18. 2022 vs. Buffalo — Dolphins 21, Bills 19
We've had a few "statement games" in our countdown, and this most definitely is one of them. The Dolphins ended a seven-game losing streak against the new AFC East power in dramatic fashion thanks to a late defensive stand. Buffalo dominated the game statistically, outgaining Miami 497-212, but the Dolphins got the needed big plays with Melvin Ingram's fumble recovery in the first quarter, Tua Tagovailoa's 45-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle on a third-and-22 to set up the only touchdown of the second half, Thomas Morstead's 74-yard free punt after the safety that resulted from the "butt punt" and, of course, the goal-line stand that preceded it after Buffalo had a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line down by four points.
17. 2016 at San Diego — Dolphins 31, Chargers 24
When it comes to key plays at key moments, the 2016 Dolphins were about as clutch as it gets and this Week 10 game at Qualcomm Stadium was a great example. The Dolphins came up with a whopping four interceptions against Philip Rivers in the fourth quarter of that game, including Kiko Alonso's 60-yard game-winning pick-six with 1:01 left and Tony Lippett's game-ending second pick with 37 seconds left.
16. 2008 at N.Y. Jets — Dolphins 24, Jets 17
The 2008 season was among the most improbable and remarkable for the Dolphins, and the final game of the regular season was just perfect. It featured a rematch against the rival Jets for a chance to win the division and a chance for QB Chad Pennington to stick it to the team that had let him go the previous August. Pennington contributed a clutch 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 on the drive that all but clinched the victory for the Dolphins, but it was defensive end Phillip Merling who was the star with his pick-six.
